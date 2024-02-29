Sydney Sweeney's Not So Romantic Meet Cute Moment In New SNL Promo Sets Stage For Comedy Gold

Sydney Sweeney may have starred in a rom-com recently, but honestly, she's not really the romantic type. What makes us say so, you ask? Well, she totally ruined her meet-cute moment with Michael Longfellow in the new SNL promo, which attempted to pay a tribute to the classic bump into each other and fall madly in love trope.

Sydney Sweeney and Michael Longfellow had a Meet-Cute-Moment (Almost) — Exploring the new SNL Promo

On Wednesday, SNL uploaded a forty-one-second promo video, giving a sneak peek of its upcoming episode. The promo starring Sweeney and Longfellow features the later sorting through potential jokes while walking around the set — “Not funny, not funny, too funny” — and boom. He bumps into Sydney Sweeney, who had her nose deep into Kafka on the Shore, a widely acclaimed Haruki Murakami book. Longfellow, in his character, profusely apologizes to Sweeney for their collision but the latter insists, “No, it's my fault, I'm sorry.”

In a bid to secure a date with Sweeney, Longfellow acts all gentlemanly as he picks up the book and claims the title to be “one of my favorite books of all time.”

He continues, “This is crazy, uh, but would you ever maybe want to…” He soon breaks out of the trance and realizes that while he was busy daydreaming, Sweeney had walked away. “Oh, she already left a while ago. Cool! Whatever, I didn't like this book, anyways,” he says.

Nevertheless, The Euphoria actress is all set to make her SNL hosting debut this week, with Kacey Musgraves as a musical guest who will be promoting her latest album, Deeper Well, which will be released on March 15.

Sydney Sweeney's Flourishing Career in Recent Years

After making everyone hate herself by playing Casey Howard in Euphoria, Sweeney embraced the role of a rom-com sweetheart in 2023 alongside Glen Powell in Anyone But You. The movie just crossed $200 million at the worldwide box office, making it one of the most successful romantic comedies in years, per Variety.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, Sweeney teased that there was “a high nine chance’ of an Anyone But You sequel.

Furthermore, Sweeney's SNL appearance follows her role in Madame Web, where she stars alongside Dakota Johnson.

Needless to say, Sweeney's stars have been aligning pretty well lately. Good for her!

