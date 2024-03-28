SNL Alum Heidi Gardner Announces Split From Husband Zeb Wells; Reflects On Friendship And Growth Amid Transition

Heidi Gardner shared her split from Zeb Wells on The Liz Moody Podcast, highlighting the vital role of female friendships during tough times.

By Seema Sinha
Updated on Mar 28, 2024  |  10:34 AM IST |  821
IMDb
Zeb Wells and Heidi Gardner Split after 14 years of marriage (IMDb)

SNL alum Heidi Gardner is no longer together with her husband, Zeb Wells. Garner announced their split on the latest episode of The Liz Moody Podcast, without providing the timeline of their breakup. 

"Sadly, I went through the end of a relationship, which it feels weird to say end because I also know that person will always be in my life and it will transform in a different way,” Gardner said. “You know, sending them all the like love and respect in the world that I still have for them. But it was just a couple year period of transition and grief and hope and loss and all of those things.” 

Gardner added, “But I will say that during that time I feel like I never wasted a day in getting to know myself, becoming a better version of myself, and becoming a better friend and future partner, I think.” 

Gardner and Wells had tied the knot in 2010. 

A toast to Female Friendships — Heidi Gardner explains how she is grateful to have her girlfriends during her difficult time 

Good job finding the silver lining, Heidi! The actress explained how she found a positive aspect in her “very painful and uncomfortable” period, saying, “The biggest thing I learned in that time is lean on the women in your life and your girlfriends.” 

On The Liz Moody Podcast, Heidi continued, “I already had amazing friends and family, but I will just say that women showed up in such an incredible way and showed me that in future relationships, my romantic partner I learned does not need to be my emotional rock. Oftentimes, the women in my life just know better things to say and better ways I think to love me and take care of me in some of those moments.” 

She does the same for her girlfriends — Heidi Gardner explains how she's always there for her friends 


Noting the importance of having friends that one can confide in and rely on and being the one for others,  specifically in the context of relationships, Heidi said, “We all know no matter what kind of relationships they're up and down with your partner one day, you are gonna love them more than anything and you're gonna be praising them to your friends. And on some days they're gonna feel like your worst enemy and you're gonna be cursing them to your friends.” 

“But I always like to provide a safe space for my friends where, yeah, I let them know I'm team you and if you are team, that person, your partner, I'm gonna be on their team too if they're loving you,” Gardner added.

“So I always like to create a safe space so no one ever feels shame if they were just like throwing their partner under the bus one day and then they're like, ‘But today is sweet.’” 

Circling back to Gardner’s breakup announcement, Gardner, 40, and Wells, 46, have no kids together. 

While Gardner has been an SNL cast member since 2017, Wells is a renowned comic book writer, screenwriter, director, and voice actor. 

FAQ

Who is Heidi Gardner?
Heidi Gardner is an actress and comedian, known for her work on Saturday Night Live since 2017.
Who is Zeb Wells?
Zeb Wells is a renowned comic book writer, screenwriter, director, and voice actor.
Do Heidi Gardner and Zeb Wells have children together?
No, Heidi Gardner and Zeb Wells do not have children together.
About The Author
Seema Sinha

Greetings! I'm a storytelling enthusiast with a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Mumbai University.

...

Latest Articles