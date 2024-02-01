Ayo Edebiri Name-Drops Jennifer Lopez To Get SNL Cast Pumped For Her Debut; See The Hilarious Promo

Ayo Edebiri does realize her upcoming Saturday Night Live debut could be the “greatest opportunity” of her life but the cast of the famed NBC sketch show do not. Hence, to hype them up, The Bear star decides to name-drop Jennifer Lopez. And my oh my, did it work!

Ayo Edebiri, who took home several coveted acting awards this award season, is all set to make her SNL hosting debut with none other than JLo as a musical guest this weekend. The trailer for the upcoming episode dropped on Wednesday, and we are unpacking every minuscule detail of it for you below. Keep reading!

Ayo Edebiri is taking her SNL hosting gig seriously in the first trailer of the famed show

Ayo Edebiri will lead this weekend’s Saturday Night Live with Jennifer Lopez as a musical guest. On Wednesday, NBC unveiled a rather hilarious trailer of the show to get the audience hyped. But before getting the audience hyped, this week’s host Ayo Edebiri was faced with a task to get the cast members of the sketch show hyped, and she managed the task well.

The trailer unveiled last night shows Edebiri walking into Studio 8H to witness Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, and Molly Kearney exhausted and planning an out from the show. “Two shows in a row man, I am beat!” Day sighs as he takes a seat next to Kearney who reciprocates his feelings. “Yeah, I don’t know if I can do this a third time,” she says. “Maybe we call Lorne [Michales] and tell him we all got hit by a car?” Nwodim provides.

Advertisement

Ayo, who's quietly standing in the corner and listening to the group decides to hype them up. She begins by delivering a Ted Lasso-style speech accompanied by dramatic music. “This show could be the greatest show of our lives and you're just gonna let that opportunity slip away?” she asks. The trio, the subject of her moving speech could not care less though. Edebiri then spins another tale to boost their excitement.

“100 million people will be watching,” she exaggerates the viewership number, but again, the beat-up SNL cast refuses to buy it. Edebiri then explains, “I just wanted to get you guys hyped because this is my first time hosting, and J.Lo is also going to be the musical guest,” and boom! The depleted cast jumps up, all enthusiastic. Getting caught up in their excitement, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, and Molly Kearney slap a TV screen on their way out, leaving Edebiri to contemplate if she is “going to be charged for that?”

ALSO READ: What Advice Did Demi Moore Give To Her Kids About Bruce Willis? Actress Shares Amid Ex-Husband's Dementia Diagnosis

Saturday Night Live Ft. Ayo Edebiri and Jennifer Lopez

Ayo Edebiri and Jennifer Lopez will be appearing as respective host and musical guest on SNL on Saturday, February 3.

Edebiri, who recently won coveted accolades like Emmy, Golden Globes, and Critics Choice Award for her performance as Sydney on The Bear will host the show for the first time.

Lopez on the other hand will mark her fourth appearance as a musical guest on the show. She first appeared on SNL in 2000, with Alan Cumming serving as a host. In 2001 and 2010 she pulled double duty, serving as both the host and musical guest. In 2019, she hosted the show while DaBaby performed.

Lopez is all set to drop her 9th studio album titled This Is Me…Now, on February 16. The album will be accompanied by a musical film for Prime Video entitled This Is Me...Now: A Love Story.

ALSO READ: Celebrities Who Are Pregnant in 2024: From Elisabeth Moss to Kali Uchis