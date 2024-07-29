How Robert Downey Jr.'s Dr. Doom Casting Will Tie With His Iron Man Role?

The biggest surprise at Comic-Con International: San Diego 2024 was Marvel Studios’ revelation of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. Having had a remarkable career in the MCU, RDJ witnessed the superhero brand's meteoric rise in its early days. Although his tenure as Iron Man ended tragically with his sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame, his return to the MCU in a new role is sure to excite fans. Seeing RDJ take on a different character, especially one as iconic as Doctor Doom, will be a fascinating shift for many.

Robert Downey Jr. returns to the MCU as Doctor Doom

Fans will have a hard time recovering from Marvel Studios' biggest surprise of the year: Robert Downey Jr. is joining the MCU with a different mask. While his iconic gold and red armor as Iron Man ended five years ago, he is now stepping into the role of Doctor Doom with a silver mask. This marks a major shift from playing a beloved hero in The Avengers to embodying one of the MCU’s most formidable villains.

Despite this dramatic change, his appearance as Doctor Doom won't negate his memorable ending in Avengers: Endgame. The MCU's multiversal phase allows for different realities to coexist, much like how Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds navigated Wolverine’s death in Deadpool & Wolverine, despite Logan’s ending under the Fox banner. However, RDJ is not returning as another version of Iron Man, which might concern fans. At this point, it remains unclear what storyline his character will follow.

Victor von Doom, popularly known as Doctor Doom, has a reputation for being one of the most formidable villains, making his introduction as a major antagonist for the upcoming Avengers movies highly anticipated. With Thanos having set such a high bar, RDJ's portrayal of Doom is expected to continue the MCU's tradition of captivating and formidable villains.

Currently, there is no report of anyone else carrying the legacy of Iron Man role in the MCU, although it's always a possibility for future developments. Given this, it’s fair to assume that Iron Man and Doctor Doom will not face off in the upcoming Avengers films.

Why Robert Downey Jr was cast as Doctor Doom?

It’s clear that the MCU is keen on delivering what fans want after the disappointing box office performance of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels. Casting Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom is a strategic move by Marvel Studios, and it has already sparked significant conversation among fans.

The departure of Jonathan Majors, who was set to play a key role in an upcoming Avengers film, created a dilemma for Marvel. Majors' character, Kang, had been central to the franchise following his appearances in Loki and Quantumania. With his exit, Marvel Studios faced challenges in continuing the storyline initially planned for Avengers: Kang Dynasty.

Now, with the introduction of RDJ as Doom at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel has effectively shifted focus and rejuvenated interest in the franchise.

