Internet Believes Cillian Murphy Would Have Been Better Dr Doom After Robert Downey Jr.'s Surprise Reveal

Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe once again to play another intriguing character after captivating fans as Tony Stark/Iron Man. The actor will play the villain character Doctor Doom for the newly titled Avengers: Doomsday, as confirmed during the Marvel panel at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con. However, while several of Downey's fans are thrilled by the news, many Marvel fans and netizens are disappointed with the casting, suggesting that Cillian Murphy would have been better as Dr. Doom. Read on further to know more details!

Why do netizens think Cillian Murphy would be better Dr Doom than Robert Downey Jr.?

Robert Downey Jr. is making headlines as the actor will play Victor Von Doom, aka Doctor Doom, the iconic supervillain in the upcoming superhero movie Avengers: Doomsday. Since this surprising announcement, fans have shared their thoughts on his casting on social media.

According to reports, many fans have consistently shown interest in Cillian Murphy playing the role of this supervillain character in the past, as they believed his acting style and intensity could make him an excellent fit for the role.

Now that Downey will be playing the character, one fan took to X (Twitter) and wrote, "You could have had Cillian Murphy as Doctor Doom and you ran back to the RDJ well. SMH."

Another fan expressed, "KEVING FEIGE!!! RECAST DR. DOOM FOR CILLIAN MURPHY OR MADS MIKKELSEN INSTEAD OF ROBERT DOWNEY JR. AND MY LIFE IS YOURS," as well as another wrote, "Cillian murphy you were too good for them anyway..." Read more tweets below.

Avengers: Doomsday film directors share their thoughts about Robert Downey Jr.'s return to MCU

According to THR, Robert Downey Jr.'s return was teased during the Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Several men appeared on stage in olive robes and Doctor Doom-like masks. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and film directors the Russo Brothers were also present on stage.

As per the outlet, at the panel, Joe Russo opened up about his casting, saying they needed the "greatest actor" to play the role, noting, “If we’re going to bring Victor Von Doom to the screen — he is one of the more complex characters in all of comics."

He continued, "This is potentially one of the more entertaining characters in all of fiction. If we’re going to do this, then we need the greatest actor in the world.” After his statement, Downey, who was on stage wearing the mask, unmasked himself and said, per People magazine, “New mask, same task," adding, "I told you, I enjoy playing complicated characters."