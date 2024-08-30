How To Watch All Jurassic Films In Chronological Order? Check Out Watch Guide HERE

Many of us have grown up watching the thrilling Jurassic films. Much of what we remember about the amazing, enormous, and ferocious prehistoric dinosaurs comes from the Jurassic Park film series. The popularity of dinosaur movies is largely due to these films, and the franchise is still going strong, much like the mythical creatures that were brought back to life.

Universal Pictures recently announced the title of a new film in the franchise titled, Jurassic World Rebirth. The new Jurassic World movie's first look was unveiled on August 29. The new adventure will star Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali in the lead. Gareth Edwards (director of the Godzilla movie) gets behind the camera for the fourth installment in the series.

So, while you wait for your next trip to this shoddy theme world and the chance to see your favorite dinosaurs on the big screen! We've organized the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies in a systematic order for you to watch.

Jurassic Park (1993)

Streaming on Peacock/ Prime Video

Released in 1993, Jurassic Park is without a doubt the best movie in the series and one of the most-grossing films ever made. At the start of the movie, Richard Attenborough's character, John Hammond, the owner of Jurassic Park, gathers a group of experts and scientists to assess his new, ambitious theme park, which is located on the made-up island of Isla Nublar, in order to make sure it is really safe before it is made public.

Advertisement

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Streaming on Peacock/ Prime Video

Four years after the end of the first movie, Hammond loses control of his firm InGen in The Lost World: Jurassic Park, the second installment in the series. However, he was able to conceal the fact that there was a second island, Isla Sorna, which was utilized to breed dinosaurs.

Ian Malcolm gets hired by Hammond once more to visit the second island with a new crew after an accident there. When they attempt to smuggle away dinosaurs for their own park, they clash with the new owners of InGen.

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Streaming on Apple TV/ Prime Video

Joe Johnston, the director of the third and final Jurassic Park film, takes over from Steven Spielberg in Jurassic Park III. In the trilogy's climax, Sam Neill plays the beloved paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant, who is lured to Site B by two desperate parents. Once there, he must once more make his way through a treacherous jungle full of vicious lizard monsters, the most terrifying of which is the Spinosauru.

Advertisement

Jurassic World (2015)

Streaming on Apple TV/ Prime Video

The first of the Jurassic World trilogy and the fourth movie in the Jurassic series, Jurassic World is helmed by Colin Trevorrow. The story is set 22 years after the events of the Jurassic Park trilogy. The tale revolves around Simon Masrani (Irrfan Khan), the CEO of Masrani Global Corporation, who acquired InGen in 1997 to build his own theme park, Jurassic World, an expansion of Hammond's Jurassic Park.

However, everyone is becoming weary of the typical dinosaur in this bizarre future. Masrani scientists create the Indominus Rex, a horrible hybrid of multiple nasty dinosaurs, in response to tourists searching for the next big thing.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

Streaming on Apple TV/ Prime Video

The sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, is the fifth movie in the Jurassic Park series. Under the direction of J.A. Bayona, the sequel finds former Masrani executive Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) and seasoned dinosaur trainer Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) entrusted with rescuing several animals from the remains of Jurassic World prior to a dormant volcano erupting and destroying Isla Nublar as a whole.

Advertisement

Jurassic World Dominion (2022)

Streaming on Apple TV/ Prime Video

Jurassic World: Dominion, the sixth movie in the series, takes place four years after the events of Fallen Kingdom. Now, dinosaurs walk the earth once more, coexisting with people everywhere. In this last installment of the Jurassic World series, Drs. Ellie Sattler, Alan Grant, and Ian Malcolm—the original three—return to fight alongside Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) to protect human civilization.

ALSO READ: Director Tim Burton ‘Doubts’ Possibility Of Beetlejuice 3 As Second Installment Releases After 36 Years: ‘I’ll Be About 100’