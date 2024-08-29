Universal Pictures recently shared some exciting previews from their highly anticipated movie Jurassic World Rebirth. On August 29, the studio unveiled the first look from the new movie, featuring Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey. The first look also showcased the movie's logo, part of the soundtrack, and some behind-the-scenes photos.

The film, set to be released in July 2025, is the newest addition to the Jurassic series. It picks up where Jurassic World Dominion, released in 2022, left off. This fresh installment will once again transport the audience to the thrilling world of dinosaurs and adventures.

In the stills that have been posted on Twitter, there are many thrilling scenes as Bailey and Johansson are in action in a rather fierce and dramatic environment. One picture captures both Johansson and Bailey squatting low on the ground covered by tall grasses, which flashes a very quiet and suspenseful scene in the movie. Another photo features Mahershala Ali's character, who appears to be holding a flare and shouting, adding to the sense of urgency and excitement.

The film's logline says: 'A new era is born. #JurassicWorldRebirth'. This line hints that there will be new things in this new sequel. The Jurassic World will tackle a time when dinosaurs are near extinction and are fighting for survival in a growing world.

According to the official description, Jurassic World Rebirth is set five years after Jurassic World Dominion. By this time, most of Earth’s environments are no longer suitable for dinosaurs. The few dinosaurs that are still alive live in isolated tropical areas that resemble their original homes.

The movie's plot centers on finding a life-saving drug made from the three biggest dinosaurs living in these tropical areas. This drug is believed to have amazing benefits for people, raising new scientific and ethical questions in the story.

Scarlett Johansson, who plays a prominent role in the film, has expressed her excitement about joining the Jurassic franchise. In a previous interview with comicbook.com, Scarlett stated that all this time, she wanted to be part of this franchise. She shared that she had been trying to join the franchise for over a decade, even humorously offering to do any role, including being eaten by a dinosaur or working behind the scenes. Johansson's enthusiasm for the franchise has increased the excitement around the film.

Jonathan Bailey, who starred in Bridgerton, also plays a role in this movie and shares some of his skills in the Jurassic World universe. Mahershala Ali, an Oscar-winning actor, adds star power to the film, promising a strong performance in his role.

With the date of the premiere coming closer, the audience is excited to know additional facts about the picture. The first sneak peek of how Johansson, Bailey as well as Ali, all got introduced in their new roles, Natural human feeling of passion and anticipation – excitement.

Universal Pictures has set a high standard for this new chapter in the Jurassic saga. With both familiar elements and new twists, Jurassic World Rebirth is expected to be a big hit. Stay tuned for more updates and trailers as the release date approaches.

The first-look glimpses have provided plenty of discussion to increase fans' excitement, and the buzz for the Jurassic World reboot continues to grab headlines.

