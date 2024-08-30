Tim Burton helmed film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is one of the most awaited films of 2024. The second Beetlejuice movie took Burton 36 years to complete, and the filmmaker believes a third one might take several more decades.

Fans are eager to revisit the supernatural realm of Winter River in the sequel. The movie did, however, open the 81st Venice Film Festival before it release in theatres for the public.

During the film's London premiere, Burton was asked about a possiblity of threequel for Beetlejuice by The Hollywood Reporter. The director replied, "Well, if the same time frame goes on, I’ll be about 100. So maybe. I doubt it.”

Beetlejuice's ensemble cast and crew with returning stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara were in attendance at London's Leicester Square on Thursday night for U.K. premiere.

Burton doesn't seem to be looking for a directorial role, even if Beetlejuice 3 does end up happening soon. The director revealed that he enjoyed the concept of delving more into Ryder's Lydia Deetz character when he was asked why he decided to come back for Beetlejuice 2.

The director told the outlet, "When you get older, you begin to reflect on the events of your life. She begins as a calm teenager. Relationships... Are you a parent? How do they compare? What appeals to you? How do you adapt? I have firsthand knowledge of all of these. Therefore, it seems more appropriate to make this now than it did, say, in 1989."

When Beetlejuice debuted in 1988, audiences praised its original spooky comedy style and deftly blended humor and terror. The plot of the first film revolves arounf Michael Keaton's character, Betelgeuse, a bio-exorcist, is contacted by the recently deceased Maitland couple in order to frighten the newcomers away from their home.

The forthcoming Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will see the original cast, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara reunited along with newcomers Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci, Justin Theroux, and Willem Dafoe.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will release in theaters on September 6.

