How To Watch Spider-Man Movies In Chronological Order? Complete Watch Guide Explored

From a generation that adored Tobey Maguire as the cute-looking Peter Parker to the gen-Z’s who can relate to the spontaneous version of Tom Holland’s web crawler - Spider-Man is still one of those superhero franchises that can easily boast about having one of the biggest fan following across the globe. Apart from the standalone projects, Spider-Man has been a significant part of multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe movies too.

However, if you are looking to revisit the Spider-Man franchise, but clueless about where to start from, then you have landed at the right place. From the 2002 release of Spider-Man to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Let's help you with the appropriate chronological order with respect to Spider-Man movies.

Spider-Man (2002)

With fans embracing Tobey Maguire as the official face of the popular web-clinging superhero, Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man was an overnight hit. From focusing on the origin story of Peter Parker to exploring his love for MJ- the movie clearly sends out the message that with great powers comes great responsibility. The first installment of Spider-Man went on to gross around $825 million and became one of the highest-grossing movies of 2002.

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

After the blockbuster success of Spider-Man, the sequel of the web crawler superhero was released in 2004. From standing the test of time with respect to friendship and love, Peter Parker is met with the sudden temporary loss of his superpowers in Spider-Man 2. With a production budget of $200 million, Spider-Man 2 went on to amass a box office collection of over $700 million.

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Spider-Man 3 marks the final installment of filmmaker Sam Raimi’s final trilogy. The plot of the third chapter deals with Peter Parker’s best friend Harry Osbourne taking centre stage as a villain after he comes across the fact that Spider-Man was responsible for his father’s death. Blinded by vengeance, Harry ends up becoming the new version of Goblin.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Amazing Spider-Man marks the unfortunate exit of Tobey Maguire from the Spiderman franchise. With British actor Andrew Garfield fitting into the shoes of the widely loved superhero, The Amazing Spider-Man also saw Academy Award-winning actor Emma Stone as Gwen Stacey. The fourth installment is a retelling of Spider-Man’s origin from director Marc Webb’s angle.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

With The Amazing Spider-Man-2, Andrew Garfield went on to hang the red Spider-Man suit on the doors of Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2014. However, he was succeeded by Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Homecoming. According to the financial and critical aspects of the movie, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is still considered one of the most underperforming installments in the Web Clinger superhero franchise

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

After the box office failure of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Tom Holland led Spider-Man: Homecoming went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies of 2017. With a production budget of $178 million, Spider-Man: Homecoming went on to gross a whopping box office collection of $800 million. While managing his personal life, Spider-Man also tries to live up to the expectations of Tony Stark, his mentor.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

The seventh installment of the Spider-Man franchise is one of the highest-grossing superhero movies of all time in the franchise. Against a production budget of $160 million, Spider-Man: Far From Hone went on to amass a staggering box collection of $1.13 billion worldwide. After being a part of the Avengers squad, Peter Parker is back to normal. While on a school trip to Europe, Peter Parker is entrusted with the responsibility of stopping Mysterio.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Spider-Man: No Way Home would always be close to the superhero fans. With Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s cameos, this particular installment not only took the audience on a joy ride but also down memory lane. With the concept of the multiversal theme, three live-action Spider-Men end up coming together against the antagonist.

Spider-Man And It’s Spider-Verse Timeline

Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse were released back in 2018 and 2023 respectively. The live-action adventures of Miguel O'Hara take place in a similar multiverse. However, the upcoming Spider-Man: Beyond is about to make its theatrical release soon.

