BIG UPDATE: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man To Return Soon; Kevin Feige Teases Fourth Installment

Spider-Man fans rejoice! Kevin Feige has big plans for your friendly neighborhood superhero. The Marvel Studios CEO recently revealed a major update surrounding one of the most loved characters from the MCU.

The president of Marvel Studios recently talked about a fourth installment of Spider-Man, that will bring back the young actor, Tom Holland.

Kevin Feige about Spider-Man 4

Spider-Man 4 starring Tom Holland is happening, and Kevin Feige has just revealed a major update.

After the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home which also revealed there are more Spider-Men or Women, people were eager to hear a piece of news about a movie that showed them the life of Peter Parker dealing with his life and alter ego. Well, the wait seems to be almost over as the Marvel CEO has just filled all the fans with excitement.

Talking to io9, Kevin Feige revealed that a script for the fourth installment of the Spider-Man film will be received soon. He also mentioned Amy Pascal, who is the Spider-Man franchise producer, is also working on the next entry.

“Amy (Pascal) and I are working on it. We have writers who are going to be delivering us a draft relatively soon,” the Marvel Studios President stated. The movie will be the second entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to bring back the same actor for a project that focuses solely on his character.

Thor: Love and Thunder happens to be the first one, and talking about Captain America: Brave New World, the fourth installment would bring Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America instead of Chris Evans.

Peter Parker post Spider-Man: No Way Home

It will be a surprise to see how the Marvel Studios have worked towards the beloved character as this time it will be a never-before-seen experience of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

Till now we have seen him surrounded by people who loved him and friends who supported him in his tasks.

But now as Doctor Strange has erased everyone’s memory about who is Peter Parker, with Aunt May dying in Spider-Man: No Way Home, he is out there all alone. With a new suit and no one to go to, shifting into an apartment as seen in the comics and previous installments, he might even become a photographer soon.

For now, there are a number of Marvel projects that we need to focus on, starting with Deadpool & Wolverine which is being released Friday.

