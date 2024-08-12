Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse Gets Exciting Update From Indian Spider-Man Voice Actor Karan Soni

Karan Soni, who voiced the Indian Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Across The Spider Verse and is best known for his role as Dopinder in Deadpool, has provided the first update on the upcoming Marvel sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. After the movie's cliffhanger, fans have been patiently waiting for the final installment, which has been subject to several delays. Soni has offered an exciting update on the status of the upcoming Marvel sequel.

In an interview with Times of India, Soni was asked about his return to future Marvel movies. Soni confirmed that he had no knowledge of a potential Deadpool 4 but did confirm that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was well under way. Soni stated that he would begin voice recording for the movie in a matter of months, hinting that the project may finally be reaching release.

Soni said, "We're going to start recording for that one in a few months which I'm so excited about. That movies is deep in production. It’s animation, so it’s different and takes a long time. We’ll see when it’s ready and when it ends up coming out, but, I’m really excited."

The release of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was initially scheduled for March 29, 2024 but was postponed by Sony in July 2023 due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. This prevented the voice cast from recording dialogue, following the premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which left high expectations for a swift follow-up.

Production for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has been halted due to challenges in the production of Across the Spider-Verse. Over 100 workers left the project due to excessive demands, including 11-hour workdays and continuous changes, and the fact that Soni is ready to record his parts suggests that the main vocal performances have been recorded.

Producer Phil Lord acknowledged the rigorous work environment, expressing pride in the team's efforts despite the challenges. The potential delay to 2025 could allow for a more reasonable production timeline, ensuring that the film meets high standards without overburdening the crew. Soni’s update suggests that the 2025 target for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse seems the most likely.

In an interview with Screenrant, Shameik Moore who voices Miles Morales was able to offer a few teases about Miles' arc in the Spider-Verse trilogy finale. He said, "Action...you can expect Miles and Gwen. You can expect everything [laughs] you're expecting the continuation from the second one. You can expect to see The Spot; you can expect some action-packed energy and some dilemmas and problems to solve."

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse's plot remains a mystery, but the cliffhanger ending of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse suggests the story's direction. Miles, in Across the Spider-Verse, faces opposition from the Spider Society for acquiring unjust powers, causing a domino effect that threatens all spider-people. He escapes Spider-Man 2099 to change his father's fate, finding himself on Earth 42.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse opens with Miles confronting his Prowler variant, who has become a "vigilante." Gwen and her allies attempt to save him, but unused test footage and concept art suggest Spider-Man is more likely to team up with the well-intentioned Prowlers, who eventually win over them after their less-than-friendly first meeting.

Miles will likely need the extra allies, given all of this will happen while Miguel O'Hara attempts to preserve the multiversal canon, and Spot continues his growth into a truly terrifying embodiment of multiversal travel. Beyond that, however, no specifics are currently known.

