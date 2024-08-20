How Deadpool & Wolverine Does Further Damage at Global Box Office After Bagging a Billion Dollars

Deadpool & Wolverine was meant to break records and it is rightly doing so. Even going further, the Shawn Levy-directed movie has entered into an elite MCU list. Recently, the movie has become the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time beating Todd Phillips’ Joker. But, even after one month of its release, the Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman starrer fan-fest is not in the mood to stop.

Despite some new competition now from Alien: Romulus, the place has been cemented as one of the major successes at the box office, related to the timeless characters and storylines that Marvel hosts.

Deadpool & Wolverine is performing really well at the box office; its domestic earnings currently stand at $545 million. The movie has grossed nearly $600 million internationally, making its worldwide gross $1.14 billion. Made on a reported production budget of $200 million, this superhero blockbuster has managed to enter a prestigious club consisting only of 11 MCU movies that have grossed more than $1 billion worldwide. Concretely, with $1.12 billion and $1.13 billion respectively, it beat Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home out and became the ninth-highest-grossing MCU release of all time. This really places the film in a fine position in the MCU worldwide box office list, right after such big hits as Captain America: Civil War ($1.15 billion), Iron Man 3 ($1.2 billion), Black Panther ($1.33 billion), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.4 billion), The Avengers ($1.5 billion), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.9 billion), Avengers: Infinity War ($2 billion), and the top one, Avengers: Endgame ($2.7 billion).

At the domestic market, Deadpool & Wolverine places sixth on the all-time MCU list, joining some big box-office smashers: The Avengers has spent $623 million; Avengers: Infinity War, with $678 million; Black Panther, with $700 million; Spider-Man: No Way Home with $814 million; and Avengers: Endgame with $858 million. All these domestic successes unequivocally mean that the film has real appeal and that of its two lead characters.

The runaway success of Deadpool & Wolverine has set speculation running high for what the future of Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool holds in with the MCU. However, as the actor explained rather clearly, this film was not designed to be a lead-in for other films nor for another chapter of Deadpool. He stated, "This movie was made as a complete experience. It wasn't meant to be a commercial for another movie. It wasn't meant to be any of that stuff. And, I think I get a great deal of joy making a movie like that."

He also spoke about the fact that his character's future is still up in the air: "But honestly, right in this moment, I have no idea if I'll ever wear that Deadpool suit again – I hope I do – but I don't know. Right now's the time to just kind of hang it up for a bit and see what happens next." This quote has left fans on tenterhooks regarding anything that may come forth while still respecting the artistic sincerity of the movie as a self-contained piece.

The fact Deadpool & Wolverine has been such a success not only underlines the resilience of the MCU at the box office, following one or two stumbles of late, but it also proved that Marvel Studios can actually go dark and mature without scaring off its audience. This sets up the future for more MCU projects that might well stretch the boundaries of conventional superhero storytelling to give fans new, exciting experiences.

