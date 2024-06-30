How To Watch The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story? Streaming Details Explored

The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story will premiere on Lifetime on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET. This film, starring Teri Hatcher and Tahmoh Penikett, tells a compelling story based on true events as per the Streamable.

Synopsis of The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story

The film revolves around Ruth Finley and her husband, Ed, who live a quiet life in Wichita, Kansas. Their world is turned upside down when Ed has a heart attack. Ruth begins to receive mysterious threats while Ed is fighting for his life in the hospital.

As the BTK Killer terrorizes the city, Ruth becomes increasingly paranoid. The threats progress from phone calls to chilling letters. Ruth is eventually kidnapped, causing shockwaves throughout the community. Her sudden reappearance perplexes investigators and raises new questions. The authorities begin to suspect that the perpetrator is someone close to Ruth.

Streaming platforms for The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story

If you do not have traditional cable, you can still watch The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story on a variety of platforms. Here are your options:

Philo: Philo is a live TV streaming service that costs $25 per month and offers over 60 channels, including Lifetime. It includes unlimited DVR and can be streamed on a variety of devices. You can try Philo for free for seven days.

Sling: Sling has three packages available: Sling Blue and Sling Orange, both for $40 per month and Sling Orange + Blue for $55 per month. New subscribers receive a 50% discount for their first month. Sling offers Lifetime, among other popular channels.

Advertisement

Frndly TV: Frndly TV is an affordable option that begins at $6.99 per month (billed annually). It offers more than 40 live TV networks, including Lifetime, as well as a variety of on-demand content. You can begin with a free trial.

DirecTV Stream: The basic package costs $79.99 per month and includes more than 75 live TV channels. New users can start out with a free trial. The channels and features of this service are comparable to those of FuboTV.

Why watch on Philo?

Philo is an affordable streaming service that focuses on entertainment channels. In addition to Lifetime, it broadcasts A&E, AMC, BET, Comedy Central, Discovery, HGTV, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Network. The service offers unlimited DVR and works with most app-enabled devices. The 7-day free trial is an excellent way to see The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story before committing to a subscription.

ALSO READ: Who Is Sabretooth In Marvel? Character Explored Amid New Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer