Hud And Mackenzie From Claim To Fame Share Off-Screen Romantic Relationship Status Following Season 3

A lot has been going on during the final days of Claim to Fame, especially on Hud and Mackenzie's end.

While the finale had three contestants, including the two above-mentioned participants as well as Adam, the situation was not in the favor of the couple. However, both Hud and Mackenzie are thankful for their time in all the episodes, as it led them into a beautiful relationship, which they are still following after the end of the current season.

Talking to PEOPLE, Hud and Mackenzie shed light on the situation of their romantic fling following the end of season 3. Although both Mackenzie and Hud played coy about the official status of their relationship, they have confirmed that they are seeing each other, following the end of season 3.

Talking about Mackenzie, Hud teased, “We're just hanging out, seeing what happens.”

Similarly, even Mackenzie confirmed about meeting Hud as he visited her “a few times in Nashville.” Mackenzie further added that even she had visited Hud and that the whole situation between them was going smoothly.

The audience of Claim to Fame first saw a situation sparking between Hud and Mackenzie when they had come up with a montage set to season 1 runner-up Logan Crosby’s song The Girl Next Door.

This was also the time when Mackenzie quipped about her on-screen romance with Hud, stating that it was “all for the game.” However, it might change once the show is over, she teased through her words.

Talking about her fellow castmates from Claim to Fame, Mackenzie added that she was excited to share a time with them as they would understand her, knowing that they come from a similar walk of life.

She then stressed meeting Hud, stating that she was even more happy to meet him as they were both from a family of musicians.

Although the two contestants are aware of what has happened during the current season of Claim to Fame, the families of Mackenzie and Hud are coming together for a watch party at Mackenzie’s home.

Hud stated that his father would be flying all over to Nashville for the watch party and that he believed that Hud was the winner of Season 3.

A similar feeling is held by the father of Mackenzie, who is assuming that she has won the season.

You can stream Claim to Fame season 3 on Hulu.

