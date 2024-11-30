Hugo D Almonte Addresses Backlash Over Revealing Khalid’s Sexuality And Cites Emotional Abuse As Reason Behind His Actions

Hugo D. Almonte has recently spoken up on social media about his recent controversial actions of revealing his ex-partner Khalid's sexuality without the latter's consent. The rapper and OnlyFans creator detailed his response to the widespread backlash in a lengthy note shared via Instagram stories. He cited emotional abuse as the primary cause of his actions.

Almonte reflected on his actions, admitting that talking about Khalid's sexuality was one of the biggest mistakes and he wished he could take it back. Yet he also gave his side, alleging a history of emotional abuse and manipulation in their relationship. He began, "I take full responsibility for my actions. I made a mistake—a serious one. I outed someone, and that was wrong."

However, he wanted people to know the full story from his side. He claimed that he started dating the Lovely singer after they first met at a party many years ago, but things quickly spiraled out of control. According to the rapper, the duo began a relationship after the singer persistently pursued him via messaging him alarmingly and contacting him regularly. They eventually went apartment hunting as they were about to move in together.

Soon after, things took a darker turn when the R&B singer accused Almonte of spreading false rumors such as breaking into his house and stealing, which he denied doing. This drained Almonte emotionally, thrusting him to a darker place after years of being silent.

He wrote, "I tried to move on, but the constant lies, manipulation, and threats took a toll on my mental health. I was exhausted, emotionally drained, and at times, I didn't recognize myself anymore."

Check out Almonte's note from his Instagram stories below:

He added, "I'm not here to justify my actions. I'm here to take responsibility. But I'm also here to ask for understanding. I was manipulated, lied about, and emotionally abused for years. I reached a point where my mental health collapsed, and I made a mistake I deeply regret. Moving forward, I'm focusing on healing—mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. I'm learning from this experience and working to ensure I never handle conflict in this way again."

Almonte, in his closing words, committed himself to personal healing and learning growth. He confessed his doing the wrong thing. On this account, he offered gratitude to those people who made him accountable. Now he is committed to gaining out of this experience with all the lessons to carry himself responsibly in conflicts henceforth. Meanwhile, Khalid has openly embraced his sexuality and moved on from the scandal; however, he has not yet responded to Almonte's latest revelations.

