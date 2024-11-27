Khalid Sets The Record Straight on Abuse And Pink Cocaine Allegations Amid Being Outed By Ex Hugo Almonte: 'This Is All Random'

Khalid has reacted to the grave allegations his ex, Hugo Almonte, made against him, flatly denying abuse claims, drug use, and paying for sex. On Nov. 25, the singer posted a video on X (formerly Twitter), addressing Almonte's accusations, which followed him outing the R&B singer, resulting in him publicly coming out as gay on November 22.

In the video, Khalid explained that all accusations of abuse were mispositioned, arguing that actually, it was vice versa to what was suggested. Also, he denied the accusations of using the party drug "pink cocaine." He assured everyone that he never made such behavior a part of his life.

The Lovely singer said, "I've never done cocaine a day in my life. I don't place myself in those scenarios. I'm not in those surroundings. I smoke weed, and I drink a little bit."

He also addressed the accusations of escorting, saying, "I've never paid for sex a day in my life. Ever. I've never paid anybody to date me. I've never paid anybody to be in a relationship with me." He also explained that he had never publicly accused anyone of breaking into his home, attributing any mention of such events to his inner circle alone.

The singer disclosed that he has not had a word with Almonte for over four years. He then expressed bewilderment that the allegations would crop up at this moment.

Advertisement

Khalid added, "This is all random. I don't know why he did it. I don't know what's going on with him. Mental health is real. But I haven't even had a conversation or seen this dude in four years. The only reason I'm clearing up any of this is because it's triggering seeing the few comments of people painting me as if I'm some manipulative abuser. It's just crazy to me."

After recently being outed, Khalid publicly expressed that he is not ashamed of his sexuality and never tried to hide or deny it. He said that he was comfortable with himself and felt that his personal life was ultimately no one else's business.

ALSO READ: Khalid Proudly Comes Out as Gay Amid Online Drama And Allegations: 'I Am Not Ashamed'