Hunter King Working To Make Movie With Sister Joey King? Here's What We Know

Popular American actress Hunter King and her sister, Joey King , are known for their rom-coms. Would they ever team up for a Hallmark project?

“It would be a dream,” Hunter, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, June 20, while promoting her latest Hallmark movie, Two Scoops of Italy. “We’ve talked about teaming up and finding the perfect project for both of us.”

Hunter, who has starred in several Hallmark films since 2022, said bringing her sister Joey, 24, on board would be a dream come true. She revealed that the sisters talk about it all the time. The siblings are especially interested in bringing their real-life dynamic to life. They want to play sisters on screen because the one time they worked together, they played enemies.

A Girl Like Her, Hunter found it funny to play rivals with Joey since they have similar features. She wondered if people would notice their resemblance, but it wasn't considered an issue.

Joey appeared in three episodes of the Life in Pieces series in 2019 as Morgan, while Hunter was a series regular, playing Clementine Hughes from 2015 to 2019.

Since then, the sisters have brainstormed ways to work together more extensively. Hunter expressed hope that they can make it happen someday and confirmed they are actively trying.

A Hallmark movie could be a great fit for the actresses. Hunter has become a regular on the network, starring in films like Hidden Gems, Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths, A Royal Corgi Christmas (2022), and The Professional Bridesmaid and The Santa Summit (2023).

Joey King: From Hallmark's elevator girl to Netflix's rom-com queen

Joey starred in Hallmark’s Elevator Girl in 2010 with Lacey Chabert before becoming a rom-com favorite in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth trilogy.

While fans await Hunter and Joey's collaboration, they can catch Hunter in her latest Hallmark film, Two Scoops of Italy, premiering on Saturday, June 22.

The Hollywood Heights actress advised, "Never give up on your dreams. Keep working until they happen." Hunter hinted that viewers would witness a love story, Danielle's pursuit of her passion, and be whisked away to Italy in the movie.

She joked that she felt like living in her own Hallmark movie while filming, happily enjoying the country's food. Indulging in wine and cheese, she considered it all part of her research for the role.

