Zac Efron Makes Nicole Kidman Guess Keith Urban’s Name During Fun Game In A Family Affair Blooper Reel; Watch

It appeared that the cast of A Family Affair had a blast while filming the movie as Netflix has released a video where we can see the funny BTS bloopers. The film A Family Affair stars, Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King, and Kathy Bates in key roles. And, the blooper video, shared on YouTube, contains a hilarious bit where the actors are playing a fun game during which Keith Urban’s name comes up.

The cast of A Family Affair plays a fun game

In the blooper video shared on July 8, towards the end we can see the cast indulged in, what appears to be a guessing game.

Efron pulls out a name from the bowl and gives hints including “Plays Guitar,” and, “Married to someone here.” While Kidman appears to be still guessing, Joey King loudly shares the answer, “Keith Urban.”

After this, the Killing Of A Sacred Reindeer actress laughs loudly along with her other cast members involved in the game.

The blooper video contained several other scenes showcasing the fun they had while filming the movie.

It also reflected their real-life bond with one another. The video will definitely make the viewers burst out laughing. Check out the reel below.

Zac Efron can relate to his character in A Family Affair

During the High School Musical actor's conversation with Parade, the actor shared that he can relate to his character, Chris Cole from the film.

Advertisement

Cole is a demanding boss of Zara, his personal assistant (played by King). While talking about relating to this character, he said, “It's kind of a mix.”

Efron shared that his character experiences feelings that Efron has felt for sure in his own life. The actor further expanded that he in a way, "amplified some of the ways that I guess he's more afraid of things."

The Neighbours stars expressed that people usually take it out on others when they are going through a bad time in their lives. This exact thing is done by Cole, who takes it all out on his personal assistant, Zara.

Efron stated that in the film, Cole can be himself in front of Zara which probably makes her his best friend. He also talks about his character realizing that Zara is always there for him.

A Family Affair is available to be streamed on Netflix.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Is Nicole Kidman's Net Worth? Exploring A Family Affair Star's Wealth And Fortune