Zac Efron Opens Up On Chemistry With Nicole Kidman; Calls Romcoms 'Incredibly Special' At A Family Affair LA Premiere

As A Family Affair nears its release date, Zac Efron, Nicole Kidman, and Joey King are sharing intriguing details from the film to pique interest among viewers. The story follows Zara Ford, played by Joey King, who works for the famous movie star Chris Cole, portrayed by Zac Efron. Things take a dramatic turn when Chris strikes up a romance with Zara's mother, Brooke Harwood, played by Nicole Kidman.

Needless to say, complications of love, sex, and identity drive the plot of the flick. Here's what the stars have to share about the upcoming romantic comedy and their personal dynamics both on and off-screen.

'Romcoms are incredibly special' feels Zac Efron

“Romcoms are incredibly special I think when they're about something real and I think all of these characters are just experiencing love in a lot different way,” Efron told Access Hollywood at the film’s Los Angeles Premiere. The characters are at different points in their life, the actor continued, adding, “Somehow Nicole and I’s characters are right for each other, and I think it's a really beautiful story.”

As for Joey, the forced third wheel in the mix, the actress said watching Zac and Nicole’s chemistry on set was special. Both Kidman and Efron are up for anything and are very committed to their profession, King said, noting, “They actually enjoy each other in real life.”

Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King at the premiere of A Family Affair in L.A.

Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King looked their best at the premiere of A Family Affair at the Egyptian Theater.

While Efron, 36, looked dapper as ever in a sharp grey suit paired with a fitted black shirt and matching dress shoes, Kidman, 56, looked gorgeous in a strapless nude gown. Joey King also contributed to the event’s glamour by effortlessly carrying a sheer black dress with floral details.

A Family Affair, set to release on Netflix on June 28, is helmed by Richard LaGravenese, known for P.S. I Love You, with Liza Koshy, Kathy Bates, and more rounding up the film’s ensemble.

