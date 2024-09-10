Joey King Reveals Her Favorite Tracks From Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet And Calls THIS Song ‘Perfect’

In today's competitive world, where everyone strives to stay ahead in their careers and personal lives, it feels refreshing when one contemporary supports another's good work.

The Kissing Booth actress Joey King can't get enough of her friend Sabrina Carpenter's new album Short N' Sweet. King raved about Carpenter's latest project while speaking with PEOPLE at Tory Burch's NYFW show on September 9, 2024.

When asked about her favorite song from the album, which was released on August 23, King confessed, "Okay, this changes literally every day. It's been really tough because I've asked myself this question every day."

She then shared which songs have resonated with her the most. Read ahead to find out more about her favorites!

King expressed her admiration for several tracks from the album, including Bed Chem, Taste, and Don't Smile. Furthermore, King is never shy about her support for her fellow former Disney star. In June, she told PEOPLE that she was proud of Carpenter's album Please Please Please and raved about her success.

"I'm so happy for her and I just can't stop singing 'Please Please Please' ... get out of my head," King claimed of Carpenter's hit song, which was produced by Taylor Swift's dear collaborator Jack Antonoff.

Joey King and Sabrina Carpenter are longtime friends. They have shared a close bond for over a decade and often voiced their admiration and support for each other in public.

Joey King, who listed all of her favorite tracks from Sabrina Carpenter's album Short N Sweet, also said she was obsessed with them. Moreover, she also added that her other track Please Please Please, featuring her beau Barry Keoghan is addictive. She jokingly added that it's hard for her to stop listening to it at 2 am when she wants to hit the sack.

Meanwhile, on the work front, King stars in Despicable Me 4 and most recently Netflix's rom-com A Family Affair, and as for Carpenter she opened up for Taylor Swift on her global Eras Tour and released her latest album to positive reviews from all over.

