Hunter Schafer Discusses Refusing Trans Roles To Shift Focus From Her Gender Identity; Says 'I Just Don't Want To Do It'

In a new cover story for GQ this week, Hunter Schafer, who ascended to fame after playing a trans character in Euphoria, said that she's been intentionally trying to shift the public’s focus away from her transgender identity. The up-and-coming, promising actress said that she does not want her gender orientation to be the sole point about her and has at times tried to avoid saying the word “trans” during interviews, because as soon as the word leaves her mouth, “It gets blastoff.”

More on the actress’ conscious decision to steer away from her gender identity is below.

Hunter Schafer says she declined many trans roles; Says she just wants to be a girl

Speaking of her gender identity making headlines instead of her work as an actress, Schafer told GQ, “It has not just happened naturally by any means. If I let it happen, it would still be giving “Transsexual Actress’ before every article ever.”

She continued, “As soon as I say it [in interviews], it gets blastoff.”

“It took a while to learn that and it also took a while to learn that I don't want to be [reduced to] that, and I find it ultimately demeaning to me and what I want to do. Especially after high school, I was sick of talking about it. I worked so hard to get where I am, past these really hard points in my transition, and now I just want to be a girl and finally move on,” Schafer added.

Speaking of how intentional her efforts to shift the focus beyond her gender identity is, Schafer said, “It's been very intentional. I've gotten offered tons of trans roles, and I just don't want to do it. I don't want to talk about it.”

Touching on not being able to be a spokesperson for the community, Schafer added, “I know for a fact that I am one of the most famous trans people in media right now, and I do feel a sense of responsibility, and maybe a little bit of guilt, for not being more of a spokesperson. But ultimately, I really do believe that not making it the centerpiece to what I'm doing will allow me to get further. And I think getting further and doing awesome sh*t, in the interest of the movement, will be way more helpful than talking about it all the time.”

Hunter Schafer Lately — Her work front explored!

Schafer’s first acting gig was Jules in Euphoria, the Emmy Award-winning HBO series starring Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and more. Schafer also starred in and co-penned the special episode F**k Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob with series creator Sam Levinson, who is currently writing the script for the delayed season three of the show.

Schafer leaped from TV to movies last year as she played a supporting role in Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Schafer is also all set to headline Neon’s horror movie Cuckoo, which will hit the theaters in the States in August this year.

