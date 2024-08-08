Hunter Schafer Opens Up About 'Messy' Split from Dominic Fike and Cheating Revelation

While appearing in the latest episode of Call Her Daddy podcast, HBO's Euphoria's lead actress Hunter Schafer has shared the challenges she faced in her relationship with co-star Dominic Fike and the eventual break-up. She detailed every aspect of their relationship and how they parted ways in a mutual way.

She said this was a mutual decision and that it's hard to end a relationship when there is real love. She called it one of the "cleaner breakups" she had ever had, saying, "It's one of the cleaner breakups I've had. We both recognized that this is not working, and we can't do this. We got to go our own separate ways." As much as this indeed sounds mutually agreed upon, the actress still admitted that it was an emotional situation for her because they loved each other so much.

Schafer spoke, in the podcast, about earlier comments Fike had made in an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe. He revealed the battle he had faced with co-dependency. Schafer said that contrary to what people have thought, their breakup wasn't "messy" at all. She stated that when Fike said he needed some time alone for a while, she saw that both of them had their personal problems to sort out, and they infected their relationship.

Advertisement

This would be Schafer's first time dating a cisgender man and her first time in a strictly monogamous relationship. She pointed out that although their relationship "wasn't perfect," a major cause of the breakup was infidelity. More precisely, Schafer said she was cheated on by Fike—experiences that changed her as a person and made her question herself and the relationship.

"Part of why the relationship ended is because I got cheated on for the first time," Schafer said. "It's part of my truth, but that fundamentally changed me as a person. And this whole process of realizing that cheating has nothing to do with you." She talked about how she began doubting herself, blaming herself for everything, especially being a trans woman with a man who had never dated a trans person before.

The actress further disclosed that she got to know about the infidelity by going through Fike's phone. It's not that she was proud of what she did, but at the same time, it was crucial for her to do that to understand what was going on.

Advertisement

Fike had earlier admitted in an interview that his need for love was often transferred onto the relationship itself, which eventually killed it. He expressed that, for the time being, he was done being in relationships—showcasing the personal battles both he and Schafer were going through at the time.

They first met during the filming of the second season of Euphoria, January 2022 premiere. While Fike debuted in the second season of Euphoria as a fresh character named Elliot, Schafer was already there from the first season as Jules Vaughn. The two made their romance official, as they walked the red carpet together at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty,

She has been growing in her career and self-improvement since her last breakup. Schafer said during the podcast that she is currently single and she is enjoying this phase of her life. Schafer looked back on past relationships with musicians, stating that though she can't say if she's gonna end up dating another musician in the future, more important to her right now is figuring out her life.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Cuckoo Trailer: Hunter Schafer Find Herself Caught In Eerie Resort In Tilman Singer’s Horror Film