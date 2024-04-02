'I Can't Wait': Flavor Flav Talks About Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department At iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

iHeart Radio Music Awards 2024 witnessed the greatest stars among the musicians. One amongst the many from various genres was Flavor Flav, who seemed all excited and energetic.

While talking about various topics, the rapper also spoke of the upcoming album by Taylor Swift. Here’s all you need to know about what he feels of The Tortured Poets Department.

Flavor Flav about Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department

Flavor Flav has been a big name in the old-school rap scene with the release of his tracks such as Fight the Power, and guest appearances on the tracks of Thrash Metal bands such as Anthrax, one of the big 4. The most acclaimed name in the industry recently appeared on the yellow carpet of the iHeart Radio Music Awards 2024.

While he made his presence at the grand event, he was interviewed by Billboard’s Tetris Kelly.

One could notice the love and bonding between the host and the rapper as the two hugged each other tightly. During their discussion, Kelly asked the Cant Truss It artist: “How excited are you for The Tortured Poets Department?”

Expressing all the excitement he had within himself for Taylor Swift's anticipated album, the He Got Game rapper stated, “Man, I can't wait!”

Advertisement

He was then asked he if had heard some songs on the Blank Space artist's upcoming album.

“Never. I haven't heard anything yet,” said the rapper repeatedly, while also waving his hand at the camera, depicting a no sign.

The American DJ then stated, “Probably one day” the Shake It Off singer might “leak” something to him.

Flavor Flav was seen wearing an all-black old-school attire. With a black cap and a glittery black overcoat, the artist also donned white glasses with a beautiful and big smile.

Flavor Flav gives a shoutout to Beyonce

Remembering his best times amongst his favorite people, Flavor Flav expressed that the best feeling is to be present at “The Grammy’s, and The Oscars.”

Further in the video when the Yo! Bum Rush the Show artist was seen talking about his beloved artist, he gave a grand shoutout to Beyonce.

He could be heard saying, “Queen B! I am so proud of her man, What? Come on man. That’s the queen of R&B”

While talking of the experiment that the Crazy in Love singer has done with her latest album, adapting to the new sound and the new genre, which is country, Flav expressed his interest in doing projects panning in genres such as gospel, R&B as well as country.

ALSO READ: iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Green Day Receives Landmark Award Honor And Performs Iconic Medley