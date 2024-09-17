On Sunday night at the Emmy Awards, creator Will Smith made his way onto the stage. But as he spoke up to accept the outstanding writing for a drama series award, the awkwardness surrounding that name and the awards stage was swiftly dispelled.

Will Smith, the creator of Slow Horses accepted his award, and made light of actor Smith's popular slap at the 2022 Academy Awards. "First of all, relax — despite my name, I come in peace," Smith remarked at the beginning of his speech, referring to the incident in which Chris Rock was slapped on stage by Academy Award winning William Will.

As Slow Horses' Smith—who adapted the Apple TV+ series from author Mick Herron's spy books, Slough House—continued with his speech, the audience laughed at the humor.

Many people will remember what has come to be known as the slap, which happened when Will Smith—of Men in Black and King Richard fame—came onto the stage and gave Chris Rock a slap across the face during his presentation.

Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's bald head, shocking both the guests on the show and viewers around the world. This attack on live TV was sparked by the fact that Smith's wife had alopecia.

At Sunday's awards ceremony, Slow Horses received six nominations in total. Smith, who was nominated for two separate Shōgun episodes, beat out fellow nominees Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare (The Crown), Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner (Fallout), Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith), and Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks for their showwriting.

Creator Smith is a comedian who created nine episodes for each season of Veep and The Thick of It, the other political comedy from across the pond from showrunner Armondo Ianucci. He has also worked in Damned, Back, and Avenue 5.

