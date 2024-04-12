Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco Are 'So In Love' Even In Long Distance Relationship; Explore Their Relationship Timeline

A recent celebrity couple packing PDA on social media is Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco!

Gomez clearly can not keep her hands to herself, but fans have no complaints. The Wolves singer was famously in an on-and-off relationship with Sorry singer Justin Bieber until he moved on with Hailey Biber.

After getting her heart broken, Gomez has finally found the perfect guy in her “ bes fwend.” With rumors circulating that the couple’s more serious than ever, we have created their relationship timeline!

Before 2019 - Selena and Benny Met

It was not Selena and Benny who were buddied when they met. The latter was rather good friends with Selena’s ex, Justin Bieber, and they met mutually. The writer-producer has collaborated with many of Gomez’s colleagues, including ex-flame The Weekend and Camila Cabello.

He has also worked with Gomez on her massive hit songs Kill Em With Kindness and Same Old Love from Revival.

March 2019 - The couple's first professional collab on screen

Selena and Benny have famously collaborated on the song I Can’t Get Enough with J Balvin and Tainy. In the music video, the Rare Beauty founder appears in a night suit, whereas Blanco is dancing in a bear costume. At that point, the couple were just friends.

October 2020 - Benny Shades Gomez in an interview

The music producer had collaborated with Bibier on his song Lonely. During one of its promotional interviews on Zach Sang's show, Benny made a comment that people theorized to be directed at the Revival singer.

In the interview, he praised Bieber for not being one of those “cookie cutter pop stars” with a beauty line. This mocking comment was made relatively close to the time of Gomez’s Rare Beauty brand launch.

“Justin’s not one of those cookie-cutter pop artists. Like you know, they’re like, ‘This is my new single and here’s my makeup line,’” Benny said at the time. “Justin’s like, ‘Yo. I have a pimple and I have anxiety today.’ He’s always been upfront about that stuff.”

He added, “For me, I think he’s really falling into himself as an adult now. It’s brave to put this song out.”

Benny, you better hope Gomez doesn’t go into an old interview-watching spree!

July 2023 - Selena Gomez posted TikToks on being single

The Me and My Girls singer enjoyed a handful of time being single and deservingly so! She had previously mentioned in an interview that after going through multiple heartbreaks, her standard for romance is pretty high.

During her single era, Gomez unabashedly posted TikToks, lipsyncing to hilarious audios of living a single life. Benny was present at her 31st birthday celebration, but fans didn’t suspect anything.

However, in December 2023, Gomez revealed that she had secretly dated the Open Wide author for six months. So, guess the single videos were just a hoax to fool the fans! “I will always defend my friends, family, and fans till the day I die,” Gomez said. And we respect the queen for maintaining her privacy!

December 2023 - Selena confirms her relationship

After months of speculations and the singer’s sly comments on posts linking her and Benny, she officially confirmed her relationship with an Instagram story. She posted a picture of her leaning on Benny’s shoulders and another with a pic of her hand wearing a B-letter ring.

Before making her romance public, she defended her beau on many occasions. A user commented on the dating rumors, saying, " He is so unhandsome,” to which Gomez replied, “I feel bad for you,” with a laughing emoji.

In another comment, she wrote, “He has treated me better than any human being on this planet.” And “He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.”

She clapped back at a fan who questioned her dating choice, “Oh sweetheart, I’ve been in therapy since I was 18. I know what’s best for me, and I will fight till I get what I deserve. I appreciate your misguided input, but I’m growing. Don’t feel free to grow with me. Just know I’m not going to be with a f***boy ever again. Sorry to disappoint.” Now that’s a comeback!

January 2023 - Attend a Lakers game together

Since announcing their romance, the couple has posted adorable pictures of each other. A source at the time told ET that things were getting more official between the two.

“Things have been going really well between them, and Selena is happy. She thinks Benny is very funny and, of course, extremely talented,” the source said. “Selena is in a great place in her life and feels content and relaxed. She is enjoying where things are going.”

On January 3rd, they made their first public appearance at the Lakers game and seemed cozy together. On January 7, although Selena attended the Golden Globes without Blanco, she went to the after-parties with him, posted a picture of them kissing, and wrote, “I won.”

February 2024—Valentine's Day and more

The couple obviously celebrated Valentine's together and seemed closer than ever. Gomez shared a picture of them on her Instagram story and wrote, “I love you.” That month, the pop star also released a single, Love On, and talked lovingly about Benny in her promotional interviews.

She opened up to Zane Lowe in an interview and said, “Without getting into too much detail, I think it’s just really important to meet someone that respects you. And I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I’d have to say overall it’s the safest that I feel, and it’s been really lovely, and I’ve only grown through it, so it’s awesome.”

She also appeared on Jimmy Kimmel, where she recalled the time Benny embarrassed her in front of How I Met Your Mother star Jason Segel. Benny randomly told Segel that she “falls asleep to [him] every night,” leaving Gomez shocked.

March 2024 - They ring in Benny’s birthday together

They celebrated the author-producer’s birthday together, and Gomez shared a sweet caption dedicated to him. “Happy birthday, baby! Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you,” she wrote. Benny commented on the post with loving emojis.

April 2024 - Benny and Selena doing the long-distance thing

Reportedly, their relationship has gotten “very serious” in the last few months. Despite being in a long-distance relationship, “They are so in love,” a source told ET.

“It’s a very serious relationship, and they’re making long-distance work while she’s in New York for work commitments.”

The source added, “Benny makes her feel special, and they try to see each other as much as possible. She really does feel like it’s the best she’s ever been treated by a guy, and she’s had a certain glow since they started dating.” The source also suggested that the couple see a positive future together.