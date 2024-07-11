'I Don't Like To Look At Myself': William Shatner Reveals He Has Only Seen A Few Star Trek Episodes

Captain James T. Kirk, portrayed by William Shatner, famously ventured where no man had gone before in Star Trek. Surprisingly, Shatner himself admitted to never having watched the iconic series. Despite this, he starred in seven Star Trek films, notably Star Trek Generations, where Patrick Stewart's character, Jean-Luc Picard, succeeded Kirk as captain of the Enterprise. Additionally, Shatner authored several Star Trek novels, contributing to the franchise's expanded universe beyond his on-screen role.

William Shatner reveals he doesn't watch Star Trek

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, William Shatner discussed his Star Trek journey, his reasons for not watching the series, and his thoughts on possibly returning to the legendary franchise.

Reflecting on how he entered Star Trek, Shatner recalled a pivotal moment when his play in New York garnered positive attention, attracting agents to him. It was during this time that Gene Roddenberry reached out to him about playing the captain of a space vessel, marking the beginning of his iconic role in the beloved sci-fi series.

Despite his pivotal role in Star Trek, Shatner admitted that he has never been an avid viewer of the show. "I’m gonna tell you something that nobody knows. I've never seen another Star Trek and I’ve seen as few Star Treks of the show I was on, I’ve seen as few as possible," he revealed. "I don't like to look at myself, and I’ve never seen any other,” he added.

Advertisement

Shatner said that he enjoys watching documentaries, news, and sports, but he doesn't watch television for some reason. "I've been urged to watch certain shows by my family, 'You'll love this,' and I just never get around to it."

When asked about the possibility of returning to Star Trek, Shatner jokingly replied that he could be tempted for a great deal of money. He laughed, adding that he is incredibly busy at the moment. It's tough to grasp just how busy he is, as he mentioned that he's currently working on a documentary.

This is not the first time he said that he does not watch Star Trek

William Shatner revealed to People magazine that watching the original Star Trek series has always been a source of discomfort for him. He mentioned that he has never watched the show and is unfamiliar with many of its episodes and movies.

Advertisement

Although he has achieved cultural icon status, Shatner acknowledged that he hasn't seen any of the Star Trek films except one. He directed the fifth movie, Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, and had to watch it for that reason. However, he finds it painful because he is dissatisfied with his appearance and performance.

"I directed one of the movies — No. 5 [Star Trek V: The Final Frontier]—and I had to watch that one," he disclosed. "But it's all painful because I don't like the way I look and what I do."

In light of Star Trek's ongoing appeal, Shatner offered his insights on why Gene Roddenberry's series has endured and served as an inspiration for numerous spinoffs, such as Star Trek: Picard. He explained his belief that self-destructive behavior was driving humanity to extinction and that eventually, humans would become a burden to the planet. However, he also argued that humans and other species on Earth could coexist peacefully.

Advertisement

Despite Shatner's hesitance to view his portrayal of Captain Kirk, his performances have left a lasting impact. They still resonate with fans and have significantly influenced the Star Trek universe and popular culture.

ALSO READ: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Renewed; Know Updates On Lower Decks Season 5