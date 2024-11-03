‘I Felt Embarrassed’: Jesse Eisenberg Opens Up On Working With Kieran Culkin On A Real Pain Sets

Jesse Eisenberg is opening up about his working experience with Kieran Culkin on his upcoming film, A Real Pain. The former took the director’s chair for the project and revealed that he embarrassed himself in front of Culkin on the first day of filming.

In conversation with Page Six, the Zombieland actor shared that he felt like a “hack” with Culkin around on the sets. Eisenberg, who has also worked on the film's screenplay, revealed that the crew filmed the Succession star in documentary style, as the camera followed him.

Eisenberg claimed that when he asked the actor to stand on the mark before beginning to roll, the Emmy winner questioned him, saying, "Why would I stand over there?” The filmmaker further recalled, “I said, ‘We have this gorgeous shot, these statues behind you, and it’s beautiful,’ and he just wouldn’t stand on this mark.”

However, Culkin opposed and asked the director to let the camera follow him. Eisenberg meanwhile stated that he quickly realized that the actor’s method of filming wasn’t bad either; instead, the alternative given by Culkin worked well for the film.

On the other hand, the actor-director went on to elaborate on his embarrassing moment around Culkin. He revealed that after the first interaction with the Hollywood star, Eisenberg “felt immediately embarrassed.”

He went on to share, “I always just kind of try to consider the behavior that I can change, which is my own and I was thinking, yeah, I’m probably in the wrong here. Let’s make the movie that is going to make Kieran excel the most.”

In the movie, the actors will portray the role of cousins who are set out on a tour to Poland to honor their grandmother. While the story begins with a brotherly bond, it goes on to reveal the complicated relationships of the family. Moreover, in a previous interview with the entertainment portal, the filmmaker revealed that the premise of the movie is inspired by his own trip to Poland.

Apart from Culkin and Eisenberg, the movie will also star Jennifer Grey, Will Sharpe, Ellora Torchia, and Liza Sadovy.

A Real Pain will be available to watch in theaters.

