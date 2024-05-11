Disclaimer: This article mentions sex offenses.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud brings in new twists as both the rappers get personal with each other. All of this comes amid an increasingly bitter war of words between the two stars, who have been after each other and have attacked each other over the last weekend. While Kendrick might have said a lot about Drake, along with Lil Yachty, Drake released a song about Billie Eillish’s body (which is not cool). After this has surfaced on social media, many fans are expressing their shock.

Drake’s ‘friendship’ with Billie Eilish

Drake's 'friendship' with Billie Eilish

The Bad Guy singer made a splash in when she was 17 years old by speaking to Vanity Fair about how Drake is one of the most famous people on her phone. Drake has been the one who has written songs about Mille Bobby Brown and their large age gap in Another Late Night ft. Lil Yachty. But, the bigger issue was when Yachty brought Eilish into the same song. The lyrics about the Grammy-nominated were body objectified which said, "I let her go, she fine as hell, but baby wasn't stylish (Yeah)," Yachty raps in his verse. "She had big t*ts like Billie Eilish but she couldn't sing (Drip)."

The now 22-year-old also acknowledged the unsolicited objectification of her body as she has been dealing with unwanted attention to her body for years. There have been no issues between Drake, Lil Yachty, and Billie Eilish and still they used her name. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Billie said that Drake is the nicest dude and also mentioned that they’ve texted only once and she was surprised by how nice he is because for a man his stature, he doesn’t to be needed, but he is. After this interview, people were quick to notice and point out that it is creepy of Drake to be texting underage girls since he was 33 years old back then.

Drake and Kendrick get personal in the rap feud

Both rappers have brought personal lives into their feud now, recently Drake’s Family Matters and Kendrick Lamar’s Meet The Grahams songs take a dig at each other. Fans are shocked to see such huge accusations/revelations about both rappers. Lamar took a dig at Drake’s parents and his son. While addressing his mother, he mentions that Drake has ‘got dome habits’ and also tells his father that he has given birth to a master manipulator.

While singing to Drake’s son, he said, “I'm sorry that that man is your father, let me be honest / It takes a man to be a man, your dad is not responsive.” He also claimed that Drake also takes Ozempic, hires escorts, and alleges that the rapper has got Brazilian Butt Lift. He also added that Drake should be kept in a cell with Harvey Weinstein as he has allegedly got sex offenders who work under his OVO label. This feud seems to be never-ending as Drake has also responded to each and everything that Kendrick has been dissing him upon.

