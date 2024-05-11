Drake vs Kendrick Lamar: Which Rapper Has Won More Grammy Awards? Find Out

This year has witnessed one of the biggest feuds between the two well-established rappers in the industry, Drake and Kendrick Lamar. The beef between these two rappers has been characterized by negative comments, nasty allegations, and straightforward diss tracks.

As the feud between the two stars continues, one question arises which of them is more successful in their career? One matrix to judge, which lingers over the mind of many fans, in which one of the two rappers has delivered more Grammy-winning songs. Here is all you need to know about the Oscar wins of both rap stars.

Kendrick Lamar has more Grammys than Drake

Both rap stars have made their name in the industry. Ever since their debut, both of them managed to establish their well-crafted name in the industry, with their hip song and raps. However, when it comes to Grammy wins, Lamar takes it from Drake by a huge margin. Lamar, at present, has won 17 Grammys, while Drake so far has only managed to bag 5 Grammy awards.

Drake on the other hand won his first Grammy one year ahead of Lamar. He managed to get his first Grammy award in 2013, during the 55th GRAMMY Awards. He won the award for Best Rap Album for his second studio album Take Care. Going ahead he won his remaining 4 Grammys for his songs like Hotline Bling, God's Plan, and, Wait for U.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s Beef: Explained

The feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar is pretty well known to everyone, but this feud took a nasty turn when both the superstars went ahead and insulted each other, even dragging their families and personal lives in between. As per TIME, Lamar went ahead and accused Drake of keeping hold of underage girls with whom he engaged in s*x. The feud was heightened when the duo didn’t hold themselves back and released multiple racks dissing each other.

The beef between the rap stars, Drake and Kendrick Lamar seems to be on hiatus for now. But you never know when one of them will go ahead and release another diss track, bringing several unverified allegations against each other to the audience.

