Ariana Grande recently marked four months since the release of Eternal Sunshine, her seventh studio album. And now it looks like Eternal Sunshine by Ariana Grande will continue to shine for a little while longer. In the most recent episode of the Shut Up Evan podcast, released on Tuesday, July 9, the pop artist, 31, stated that an extended version of her seventh studio album is definitely in the works.

Ariana Grande shares an update on the release of Eternal Sunshine Deluxe Version

Eternal Sunshine is Grande's album that topped the Billboard 200. But fans will have to wait longer for the deluxe version. When asked if a deluxe version would be released—something she had hinted at on Penn Badgley's Podcrushed show in June—Grande assured host Evan Ross Katz that it was “definitely” in the works.

Grande admitted that she definitely thought this album was perfect as it was, and she still kind of feels that way. Grande said, "I've been motivated to write additional songs and to do this deluxe over time. I have a lot of ideas for this storyline, and I'm tempted to push the creative button."

About Eternal Sunshine

Eternal Sunshine was inspired by the 2004 American science fiction film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, which starred Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey in the key roles. The album details Grande's private life following her breakup with ex-husband Dalton Gomez and her subsequent romance—which caused controversy in internet circles—with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

But, as Grande is now preoccupied with promoting her next movie Wicked, the Eternal Sunshine deluxe will not be coming out anytime soon. The first installment of Wicked, which opens in theaters on November 22, features Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

