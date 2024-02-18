'I Immediately Walked Out': Dylan McDermott Reveals Hilarious Story Of How His First Croissant In 30 Years Was Ruined By Chin Hair

Actor Dylan McDermott almost faced a hairy moment while enjoying a chocolate croissant.

On Live With Kelly and Mark, the actor from FBI: Most Wanted shared a terrifying story about nearly eating a pastry with a woman's chin hair.

The Golden Globe award winner McDermott told hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos that he hadn't enjoyed a chocolate croissant in nearly 30 years. He finally had the opportunity to satisfy his craving during a recent trip to Paris with his daughters. However, he mentioned that he had previously tried to find one in a bakery in Los Angeles before the trip, but it didn't go as planned.

Dylan McDermott's 30-year chocolate croissant dream turns into a hairy nightmare

"We wanted a chocolate croissant, which was a big deal because it's been 30 years since I've had one," McDermott explained. He added, "I thought, 'Okay, it's finally time.' When I walked in, I noticed a woman behind the counter with a small hair on her chin. As I reached for the croissant, I saw the hair fall onto it, and I left immediately."

Consuelos seemed disgusted by the story, while Ripa found it amusing, suggesting the hair might add extra flavor to the dish.

"I wouldn't have let that bother me," Ripa chuckled and continued, "I was actually anticipating something to go wrong."

McDermott later shared that he had a better experience in Paris, enjoying a hairless chocolate croissant with his daughters. "It was warm, gooey chocolate inside, with a crispy outer layer," he described to the hosts. The actor further shared, "We enjoyed it with coffee outdoors; it was pure bliss."

Dylan McDermott and season 5 of CBS hit series FBI: Most Wanted

McDermott is now promoting Season 5 of his successful CBS show, FBI: Most Wanted, portraying Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott. He became part of the cast in 2022, during its third season, and has been a prominent figure ever since.

Reflecting on his time there, McDermott mentioned to Ripa and Consuelos that one of his cherished memories was when Colette appeared on an episode as a college student linked to his task force's latest case.

