Golden Globes 2024 Complete Winners List: Oppenheimer wins Best Picture, Succession bags four awards, none for Taylor Swift

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards unfurled with glamor and anticipation, displaying remarkable achievements in both the film and television industries, in a glittering celebration of cinematic and television brilliance. The event, which was held at the legendary Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, and was hosted by the great comedian Jo Koy, was a night to remember, full of star-studded moments and astounding awards.

The Golden Globes this year represented a historic milestone since they were the first after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was disbanded following a series of scandals. The torch was given to Dick Clark Productions, the event's long-time co-producers with the HFPA. The ceremony, which was aired live on CBS and online on Paramount+ and the CBS app, was a testimony to the industry's ongoing ethos of recognizing and appreciating excellent talent.

The evening was dominated by two productions, each with nine nominations: Barbie and Succession. The former competed for Best Musical or Comedy Motion Picture, while the latter competed for Best Television Drama Series. Notably, the second half of the famed Barbenheimer phenomenon, Oppenheimer, received eight nominations, ensuring its status as a viable contender.

The winners' list:

Film categories:

Best Motion Picture – Drama: Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer won the coveted Best Motion Picture - Drama award, beating out strong candidates such as Killers of the Flower Moon and Maestro.

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Poor Things

Poor Things won the Musical or Comedy category, putting another feather to its head in a very competitive field that includes Barbie and American Fiction.

Best Director – Motion Picture: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Nolan's creative directing in Oppenheimer earned him the Best Director award, further cementing his image as a cinematic virtuoso. The category included notable filmmakers including Martin Scorsese and Bradley Cooper.

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy's stunning performance as the title character in Oppenheimer garnered him the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama, beating out difficult contenders such as Bradley Cooper and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Lily Gladstone's moving portrayal in Killers of the Flower Moon earned her the Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama award, beating out a strong field of contenders.

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Paul Giamatti's outstanding performance in The Holdovers garnered him the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, demonstrating his flexibility and comic skills.

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Emma Stone's stunning performance in Poor Things earned her an award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, emphasizing her comic talent.

Television categories:

Best Television Series – Drama: Succession

Succession won Best Television Series - Drama, highlighting the captivating plot and superb performances that captivated spectators.

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy: The Bear

In an unexpected surprise, The Bear won the Television Series - Musical or Comedy category, beating out strong candidates like Ted Lasso and Only Murders in the Building.

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Beef

Beef won Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television for its engaging plot and great performances.

Acting accolades – Television:

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama: Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Kieran Culkin, Succession

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

The awards are only a small part of the night's achievements, as the Golden Globe Awards recognize a wide range of talent in a variety of categories. The winners of the 2024 Golden Globes demonstrated the depth and breadth of achievement in the entertainment business, laying the foundation for a fascinating year ahead in cinema and television.

