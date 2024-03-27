'I Know My Place': Uncle Luke Reveals Why He Always Left Sean Diddy Combs' Parties Early

Disclaimer: The following article mentions sexual abuse, explicit content, and more. Reader discretion is advised.

Uncle Luke is known to be a party animal, but Sean Diddy’s parties were too much for him to handle. The It’s Your Birthday singer allegedly claimed he would leave Diddy’s party early before things got crazy. Ever since the Coming Home singer was accused of running a sex trafficking racket, rappers have been speaking up about their experience at Diddy’s parties up close and personal.

Uncle Luke claims he left Sean Diddy’s parties early

The 2Live Crew legend appeared on the We In Miami podcast, discussing his experience partying with the Bad Boy boss. “I would go to the party and leave early,” he said.

“I’m sorry. I don’t know what goes on after hours, but I wasn’t trying to find out. I know my place.” Luke continued. During the chat, the Me So Horny singer allegedly claimed that he was offered to appear in French Montana’s music video Pop That.

He reportedly refused to appear in the video because he claimed the song was a copy of his song I Wanna Rock.

Fif comments on Diddy’s parties

The rapper claimed that Diddy’s “puff parties” made him uncomfortable. “That n-gga hug you from the front and the back at the same time? Fuck you talkin’ ’bout? I mean, if you into that, you into that. I’m fine with it. I’m just saying this ain’t my motherfuckin’ kind of party. I’m uncomfortable. I think I belong in the girl’s bathroom,” Fif said.

50 Cent beefs with Sean Diddy

The In Da Club rapper had mentioned The Bad Boy Records founder’s allegedly debauched parties before he was accused of alleged soliciting of underage girls and sex trafficking.

The rapper took a dig at Diddy after a picture of Lil Baby and billionaire Michael Rubin from one of Diddy’s parties went viral.

The picture shows the two hugging. Cent mocked the picture on social media and captioned it, “See this is why I don’t go to no party puffy and them at. [side eye emoji] da fu*k is going on here [facepalm emoji, sulking emoji] Get the fu*k off my young [ninja emoji] WTF!”

The G-Unit fame fired shots at Diddy’s parties after being accused of sexual assault, involvement in shooting, sex trafficking and soliciting underage prostitutes by producer Lil Rod.

He again mocked the Coming Home singer’s parties with a picture of Rick Ross and Floyd Mayweather, where they appear to be kissing, captioning it, “Maybe this is a big misunderstanding. I just don’t go to the man’s parties. This is just not my kinda vibe,” said Cent.

Currently, both Cent and Diddy are facing serious alleged allegations. The latter’s home has been raided twice for the alleged sex trafficking investigation. However, he/his rep has allegedly denied these allegations.