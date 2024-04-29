One of the recent incidents that has left ardent fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in shock is the show's actor Gurucharan Singh's missing case. A missing report has been filed and the investigation in the case is ongoing. As informed exclusively by Pinkvilla, Singh's phone has been switched off since April 24, 2024. Pinkvilla got in touch with actress Palak Sindhwani who plays the character of Sonu Bhide in the show and asked her about her thoughts on Singh missing.

Palak Sindhwani reacts to Gurucharan Singh missing

When contacted, Palak Sindhwani said, "It has been a piece of shocking news for all of us. It is quite unexpected. I just hope and pray that he is fine and we can find him as soon as possible. We haven't met in a while but would exchange pleasantries on the WhatsApp. On birthdays and festivals, greetings were exchanged."

Take a look at Palak Sindhwani's post from the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

Palak Sindhwani reveals the entire team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is worried for Singh

When asked about the thoughts of other crew members of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Palak said, "I haven't been shooting since the news came out. I'll be going on the sets tomorrow. However, there are discussions on the WhatsApp group. New updates on the matter are shared to keep everyone in the loop. Everybody is worried and we're all hoping that things are well with him."

Gurucharan Singh's close friend Ms. Soni had exclusively spoken to Pinkvilla and shared important details like Gurucharan going from Mumbai to Delhi to celebrate his father's birthday. He was supposed to reach Mumbai by April 22 but he never reached the city.

Ms. Soni also revealed that Singh wasn't eating well before leaving for Delhi.

The latest update in the case

The latest update in the case is that South Delhi's DCP Rohit Meena mentioned that the team has vital clues. He revealed, "We have registered a case under Section 365 of the IPC. The initial probe involves following his movement according to CCTVs and analyzing corroborative technical evidence. He is seen going with a backpack."

