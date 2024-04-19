‘I Learned Quickly’: Blake Shelton, Stepfather To Three Of Gwen Stefani’s Kids Opens Up On Parenthood

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are co-parenting the former's three kids she had with her ex-husband. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the country singer shared that he loves being a father to three kids. Shelton revealed how he looks at the future with the kids around and his wife, Stefani, celebrating years of marriage together. The couple met in April 2014 and married in July 2021.

What Did Blake Shelton Say About Being A Father To Gwen Stefani's Sons?

Blake Shelton shared with an entertainment portal that he loves being a father to his stepsons. The country artist claimed, "If I could have a repeat of these past 10 years, [that] would be perfect. Next month, we've got an 18-year-old, which blows my mind that already happened. And in a couple of years, we'll have another 18-year-old. And that's... it's gonna be a lot more alone time, which I'm not mad about that either."

He further added, "I learned quickly, not because anything happened, but just, you know, reading the room, you've really got [to think], 'I have to take a step back.'"

Blake Shelton Teaches Country Music To Gwen Stefani's Sons

Among some of the best things to do with his sons, Shelton most loves it when he gets to teach country music to the kids. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the country artist shared, "I get to teach them the country, you know, and I love that. Whether it's music, whether it's literally getting out, getting their hands in the dirt or being out on the ranch, seeing the animals, whatever, you know? I absolutely love being the person that gets to introduce them to that stuff."

Shelton revealed his feelings about being a stepparent: "I've had stepparents. I think it's, in some ways, harder, more difficult. I try to be careful about when to step back and be smart about when to step back and just talk, but no matter what, I'm always there if I'm needed."

Blake Shelton prioritizes his family over his career, as he does not want to miss out on anything important related to their kids.

