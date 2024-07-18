‘I Love Being In Love’: Gabriette Betchel Shares Her Future Plans with Fiance Matty Healy

Gabriette Betchel, in a recent interview, shared what her future plans with her fiance Matty Healy are. She also has advice for people who are looking for love. Read ahead to know what she had to say about it.

Gabriette Betchel reveals future plans with Matty Healy

Speaking with British Vogue, published on July 16, Betchel shared, “I love being in love.” She further shared that when she thought that she was in love before, it was her being a person of service to someone else.

Betchel revealed that she along with her beau are planning to move in together in a new place in Hollywood Hills. This home includes a large kitchen, which may be important to her as she loves cooking. The model hopes that they will enjoy their place with their kids.

She shared, “When I have kids, it’s going to be dinner every night – no phones – to celebrate the smaller things and recognize people’s happiness.”

During her interview, Betchel was asked for her advice to individuals who are looking for love. She hinted at how she met her beau.

Betchel expressed that one should answer all their DMs and listen to their closest friends. She added, “When they like somebody, you should listen to them."

More about Matty Healy and Gabriette Betchel’s relationship

The 1975 band member was famously linked with Taylor Swift previously. Three months after their split in 2023, Matty was spotted with Gabriette in September of the same year.

Since then, their relationship blossomed, and they eventually got engaged. The couple’s engagement was announced as she posted a story on her Instagram flaunting her engagement ring, which appeared a little unconventional than the usual engagement rings.

The engagement ring contained a huge black diamond, surrounded by shiny little diamonds around it. She captioned the picture with, “MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT.”

The musician’s mother, Denise Weltch confirmed the next day that the pair was engaged on the Loose Women show on June 12.

She shared that she had known Betched and her son had been engaged for a few weeks. They went to see their friends George and Charli XCX in New York. Denise revealed that she woke up to the fact that they had announced it on Instagram officially.

Denise expressed that she could not be more thrilled and happier. Bechtel is everything she would want in a daughter-in-law.

