How Long Were Taylor Swift And Matty Healy Together? Relationship Explored Amid TTPD Release

The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift’s latest album, is out now, and most Swifties believe it’s about her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. There’s a lot of proof based on nothing more than the track listing, the title, and the additional songs. However, some fans speculate that this album’s inspiration may have come from Taylor’s brief romance with Matty Healy.

When did Matty and Taylor date?

In the spring of 2023, the Grammy-winning superstar dated Matty, the lead singer of The 1975, for a little over a month. Since Matty had a contentious background, people were not pleased with Taylor’s new romance, which seemed to be a rebound relationship after her breakup with longtime lover Joe Alwyn. Let’s take a look at their mysterious relationship.

ALSO READ: 'It Would Just Be Me': When Taylor Swift Had A Quirky Comeback For Critics Doubting Her Songwriting Abilities Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

In a 2016 interview later made public, Matty discussed why he wouldn’t want to date Taylor. “So, the one occasion I did flirt with a girl, it became a big deal. It was amazing when I was on E! News, and everyone was like, ‘Who’s Matt Healy?’ However, I didn’t think much of it at all. Since we wouldn’t be discussing her if she weren’t Taylor Swift, there really isn’t much to say.” He remarked to Q Magazine that she didn’t significantly impact his life.

Advertisement

Matty talked about his first encounter with Taylor a few months later. Matty told Q Magazine, “We met, exchanged numbers like many people in this kind of world do, and spoke occasionally. And I’m in Australia, and she’s the biggest pop star in the world. Nothing is going on—no connection, nothing at all. It’s amusing how much people actually believe that.”

Matty told Q Magazine that he did not want to be in a relationship because he felt he was not good at relationships and was afraid of losing himself in a committed relationship. In addition, he said, “Yes. I bring that up because, had we gotten out on a proper date, my first thought would have been, F–king hell, I am NOT becoming Taylor Swift’s boyfriend. You’re aware, F-K. THAT It’s also a male thing, something that emasculates and de-masculinates men.” According to Yahoo, Matty sent a series of tweets apologizing for the remarks.

“Although I acknowledge my occasional ignorance, I do not subscribe to misogyny. I find this suggestion depressing. I spent a brief moment submerged in the confused and frightening world of celebrities.” He said he was afraid then that he would be known for his music or presence as a person in his own right before ever being called someone’s boyfriend.

He also pointed out how because the media is always behind Taylor Swift, ninety percent of the media who interviewed him since she appeared on his show in December 2014 have inquired about her personal life or their interaction. “She is among the most gracious, hardworking, creatively accomplished, and gorgeous ladies I have ever met, as I have stated many times. For my part, I think highly of her and respect her. Why wouldn’t I?” he stated at the time.

“I didn’t even date Taylor, but even a guy who didn’t date her has been so battered by their never-ending questions that he’s inevitably said something that can be lifted and molded into something that resembles shade, given the media’s relentless and brutal obsession with Taylor. It’s quite depressing,” he said in conclusion.

A few months later, Taylor made a surprise cameo at The 1975 London show, giving her first live performance of Anti-Hero. Matty was seen at Taylor Swift’s concert in May 2023. At Taylor’s first Nashville show of the Eras Tour, Matty was spotted in the audience. He appeared to be hanging out with a few other individuals who seemed to be from Taylor’s crew in a VIP area on the venue’s main floor.

Advertisement

Only a few days had passed since there were rumors that he and Taylor had begun dating. According to a source, “Jack Antonoff reconnected Taylor and Matty, and they have been hanging out recently.” At dinner on May 11, 2023, Taylor and Matty were spotted holding hands. On May 11 in New York City, they were seen leaving Casa Cipriani restaurant while holding hands.

At the Eras Tour on May 13, 2023, Matty attended the Eras Tour in Philadelphia once more and was spotted hanging out in the VIP area with Taylor’s father. Jamie Osborne, Matty’s 1975 band manager, was also spotted with them. On May 15, the celebrities were spotted together at Electric Lady Studio in New York City when paparazzi images of them surfaced.

Matty was spotted entering the studio by himself earlier in the day, despite false reports on Twitter from fans that he was going to Taylor’s flat complex. Before singing one of her surprise songs from the May 20, 2023 setlist, she checked in with her fans while performing on stage at the Eras Tour. She told her fans that she had never been happier, and people felt the reason might be Matty Healy.

On May 25, a rumor surfaced that Taylor and Matty had visited a New York City members-only club where Zoe Kravitz, Margaret Qualley, and her now-husband Jack Antonoff were all there. PEOPLE was told by an onlooker that “Taylor and Matty were kissing.”

When was the breakup and Why?

Matty seemed to talk about his alleged relationship with Taylor Swift before again later in May. Before starting the concert, he infamously addressed the crowd, “Is it real? Will he ever talk about it? For the next hour, all of these inquiries—and more—will be disregarded.”

On June 5, TMZ said that a pal of Taylor’s claimed she was single. Matty and Taylor had split up. “They both realized they’re not really compatible with one other because they are so busy,” an insider told ET. “Taylor recently ended a long-term relationship, so her friends don’t find it shocking that their relationship ended. Instead, they want what’s best for her.”

For two whole years, Taylor has been working on Tortured Poets, and last spring, she briefly dated Matty. However, Taylor could have easily included a few {bonus tracks} at the last minute. On December 12, 2022, with Bo Burnham in the background, Matty shared a picture of himself and Phoebe Bridgers kissing, captioning it “Gay Poets Society.” Although the post has since been removed, Taylor Swift’s next album made the caption relevant.

Advertisement

People started theorizing that Matty’s mid-show tirade about Taylor and the Tortured Poets on February 8 is about them. He said, “Do not come for me. Believe me. Who am I speaking to? You know. You are aware of who you are. I am as insane as I appear. The receipts are with me. Keep your distance from me. Believe me.”

According to a source at Us Weekly, Tay informed Matty about the album, for which he expressed gratitude. The source continues, “He was concerned that their story would be portrayed negatively.” Matty was also very nervous about the Swifties and worried that the public wouldn’t get the whole story.

ALSO READ: What Time Will Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department Release? See When It Comes Out In Your Country