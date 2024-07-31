Why Is Matty Healy's 1975 Getting Sued By Good Vibes Festival For 2.4 Million USD? Lawsuit Explored

The 1975 band members are entangled in legal trouble, that too because of their overseas performance at Malaysia’s Good Vibes Festival. The organizers of the same have filed a lawsuit against the band for allegedly not abiding by the rules. Let's check out what were the rules that were seemingly not followed by Matty Healy and his band.

Why was the lawsuit filed against The 1975?

As per Variety, the organizers of the festival have filed a lawsuit against Healy and the individual members of the band after the lead vocalist protested against the country’s anti-LGBTQ laws during the festival last July.

They are seeking £1.9 million (2.4 million) as the festival was shut down post the band’s alleged actions.

As per the outlet, the festival organizers, Future Sound Asia have filed court documents in the U.K. court alleging that the band and their management team knew numerous rules that the performers had to follow in order to perform.

The organizers have mentioned that the band had performed in 2016 and were told of prohibitions at that time and were reminded many times again before their performance last summer.

These include prohibiting swearing, smoking, and drinking on stage, taking off clothes, and discussing religion or politics.

More guidelines that are issued by the Malaysian Central Agency for the Application of Foreign Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes (PUSHPAL) consist of a ban on, “kissing, kissing a member of the audience or carrying out such actions among themselves.”

As per the publication the band was paid USD 350,000 for their performance and they agreed to follow the rules in order to perform at the festival.

It was stated in the filing that PUSPAL rejected the band's application to perform last July as there was a 2018 article that talked about the band’s frontman’s substance addiction and recovery.

The documents mentioned that the band promised that Healy would abide by, “all local guidelines and regulations,” and their application was granted.

What allegedly unfolded during the concert?

The lawsuit claims that the night prior to the festival, the band decided to not perform at the event and talked about what actions needed to be taken before they changed their mind and went ahead with their set.

It is also alleged in the documents that in protest they decided to play an entirely different “setlist,” and, “act in way that were intended to breach the Guidelines.”

This also included the frontman making a “provocative speech” and being a part of a “long pretend passionate embrace,” that occurred between the vocalist and bassist Ross MacDonald, which was allegedly intended to cause offense and breach the “regulations and the terms of the agreement.”

Apart from that the band also seemingly smuggled a wine bottle onto the stage next to the main drum set so that Healy, “could have easy access.”

The lawsuit has accused the singer of consuming alcohol and acting in a drunk manner, smoking cigarettes, and, “appear(ing) to vomit on the stage and/or grunt and spit excessively including towards the audience,” adding that he gave a “profanity-laden speech, “ along with purposely damaging a video drone that was hired by the organizers.

The organizers claim their license was revoked

After the kiss, PUSPAL officers gave to order to the band to stop the set during which, Healy turned “very aggressive” toward them. It was alleged that he swore at them and the other people which came to a point that he had to be retrained by his managers.

The next day, the license of the organizers’ license was suspended and the rest of the performances (consisting of both local and international artists) that were to occur during the next two days of the event were canceled.

The filings alleged that after leaving the festival, immediately the band and their management team “rushed to their hotels” to grab their luggage in order to leave the country first thing the next morning as they got to know that their set breached Malaysian law.

As per the outlet, it was claimed by Healy that he was “briefly imprisoned” by Malaysian authorities after his on-stage protest.

According to the publication, last summer, within the weeks of controversy, Future Asia Sound wrote a letter to 1975 that claimed the breach of contract and demanded USD 2 million. As of now, the band has not filed a defense lawsuit.

