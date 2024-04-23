Who Is Matty Healy Dating Now? All About Singer's New Partner Gabbriette Bechtel As Taylor Swift Mentions Him In TTPD

Since September 2023, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has been romantically linked to model Gabbriette Bechtel. Their relationship blossomed following Healy's breakup with Taylor Swift in June. Spotted displaying affection in New York City, the couple has been seen together at various public events, including Fashion Week and The 1975 concerts.

Gabbriette, often known by her nickname, was born Gabriella Bechtel in Orange County, California, in 1997. Her heritage is a blend of Mexican and German descent. Initially aspiring to pursue ballet, Gabbriette found her calling in modeling, collaborating with prominent brands such as Diesel, Bottega Veneta, and Skims. Despite her career shift, her passion for artistic expression remains evident in her work.

Bechtel: Model, Musician, and Matty Healy's Girlfriend

Apart from her modeling endeavors, Gabbriette Bechtel has a professional tie to Matty Healy through her role as the lead vocalist of the punk rock group Nasty Cherry. The band was created by English pop artist Charli XCX, who has collaborated with Healy in the past. With this connection in mind, let's delve into the details of Gabbriette Bechtel and her romantic involvement with the musician.

Gabbriette Bechtel: From Ballet to Modeling, Her Journey to Success

Originally aspiring to be a ballet dancer, Gabbriette Bechtel shifted gears after landing roles as a dancer in Blood Orange's music videos upon moving to Los Angeles. This opportunity led to her discovery as a model, although her journey to success was far from instantaneous, as she candidly revealed to Vogue in May 2023.

Describing herself as an unpaid and hard-working model for an extended period, Gabbriette's dedication eventually paid off, leading to her representation by the esteemed modeling agency IMG and collaborations with renowned brands like Savage X Fenty and Marc Jacobs.

Despite her current achievements, Gabbriette's path to success was marked by challenges, particularly during her formative years. Growing up, she faced difficulties fitting in, especially in a high school environment dominated by a different standard of beauty than her own. Reflecting on this experience, Gabbriette shared with Vogue how she and her sister, as Hispanic students in a predominantly white blonde community, encountered hurtful remarks and discrimination. However, she adopted a resilient mindset, choosing to confront adversity with humor and resilience, ultimately embracing her unique identity in the face of adversity.

Nasty Cherry: From Formation to Fame, A Netflix Documentary Journey

In 2018, Charli XCX curated the lineup for a fresh punk rock ensemble dubbed Nasty Cherry, selecting Gabbriette as the band's charismatic lead vocalist. Joining her were guitarist Chloe Chaidez, drummer Debbie Knox-Hewson, and bassist Georgia Somary forming a formidable quartet poised to shake up the music scene.

The group wasted no time making their mark, dropping three EPs and garnering attention for their energetic live performances. Their journey was further immortalized in the Netflix series I'm With the Band: Nasty Cherrynin 2019, offering viewers an inside look at the band's formation and evolution.

Gabbriette Bechtel: Embracing Grunge Glamour and Individuality

As Gabbriette's modeling career soared, she carved out a distinctive style that echoes the rebellious spirit of the '90s grunge era. Sporting razor-thin eyebrows, dramatic dark eyeliner, and a penchant for leather, she exudes a raw and edgy aesthetic that sets her apart. Despite her runway success, Gabbriette's approach to makeup remains refreshingly simple, with just a few key products allowing her to achieve her signature look in mere minutes.

From '50s pin-up glamour to the bold allure of dominatrixes, her fashion influences span the decades, reflecting a diverse range of inspirations. Embracing her individuality, Gabbriette's wardrobe is filled with leather jackets and pants, embodying a style that's both fearless and effortlessly cool. Gone are the days of dressing to please others, now she dresses solely for herself, prioritizing comfort and confidence above all else.

Gabbriette Bechtel and Matty Healy's New York Love Story

In early September 2023, the paparazzi captured intimate moments between Gabbriette and Healy in New York City, where they were seen sharing kisses and hugs while strolling hand in hand through Soho and Washington Square Park. Their public displays of affection continued as they attended various events during New York Fashion Week, and Gabbriette even showed her support by attending one of Healy's concerts.

Fueling speculation about their relationship, Gabbriette shared a video of the concert on her Instagram Story shortly after Healy left a trail of red heart emojis on one of her posts. This romance comes on the heels of Healy's split from Taylor Swift in June 2023, while Gabbriette was previously linked to fellow model Levi Dylan, adding an intriguing layer to their budding relationship.

Gabbriette Bechtel and Matty Healy: A Connection Through Charli XCX

While the couple hasn't spilled the beans on how they first crossed paths, speculation suggests that their connection might be traced back to Charli XCX. The pop sensation, who enlisted Gabbriette for Nasty Cherry, is engaged to The 1975's drummer George Daniel. Adding to the intrigue, both Charli and Healy collaborated on No Rome's 2021 single Spinning, featuring The 1975. Despite the spotlight on their relationship, Gabbriette remains unfazed by the chatter from Healy's fans on her Instagram.

Speaking to High Snobiety in March 2024, she brushed off the comments, declaring, “I don’t give a s---. I think it’s hilarious. Go for it. Have fun. People have a lot to say, You don’t know me at all."

Gabbriette Bechtel: From Model to Cooking Sensation

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Gabbriette found herself dabbling in the culinary arts, sharing her cooking adventures online. Her kitchen escapades quickly caught fire, especially when she recreated Erewhon’s renowned grain-free vegan blackout cake.

The video went viral, catapulting her into the food content spotlight. Gabbriette attributes her culinary flair to her upbringing, with her Mexican mother and German father infusing their diverse culinary heritage into family meals. She reminisces fondly about the cherished tradition of gathering around the table without distractions, a time for genuine connection. While she never anticipated her recipe videos to garner such attention, she's embraced the unpredictability of social media's whims and is even cooking up plans for a cookbook. As she puts it, "Social media is always changing. It’s so unpredictable. But for now it’s working."

Family Approval: Matty Healy's Mom Leaves Sweet Comments on Gabbriette's Instagram

It seems Gabbriette Bechtel has not only won over Matty Healy's heart but also his family's approval. In October 2023, she shared a daring photo on Instagram, sporting a leather apron she designed in collaboration with R&M Leathers, paired with a matching leather thong. Matty's mom, English actor Denise Welch, couldn't help but express her admiration, commenting, "That’s exactly how I hope to look in mine when it arrives!!" along with some thumbs-up and heart emojis.

Fast forward to February 2024, and Gabbriette joined the Healy family outing to support Welch's new play, "The Gap." Welch proudly shared a family photo on Instagram, captioning it, "Lovely to have the family in to see mum at work!!!" It seems Gabbriette has seamlessly become a part of the Healy clan.

