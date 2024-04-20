'He Will Not Be Surprised': Matty Healy's Aunt Shares Her Reaction To Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department

Since the debut of Taylor Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, her loyal fans, affectionately referred to as Swifties, have been discovering details about her six-year relationship with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwin. Notably, songs like The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, But Daddy, I Love Him, Fresh Out The Slammer, and Fortnight are featured, exploring her short-lived romance with The 1975 singer, Matty Healy.

Taylor Swift not only mesmerized the audience with her trademark storytelling in The Tortured Poet's Department, but also sparked intriguing conversations about the intimate sources of inspiration behind her heartfelt musical moments. Fans eagerly analyzed every verse, injecting a sense of thrill into Swift's musical odyssey.

In response to these speculations, Debbie Dedes, Healy's aunt, revealed to the Daily Mail that her brother is now embracing a new chapter in his life, leaving behind his history with the pop sensation.

Matty Healy's Aunt Has Her Say on Taylor Swift's New Tracks on Her Album The Tortured Poets Department

Matty Healy's family members have spoken up about The 1975 singer's reaction to Taylor Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department. His aunt Debbie Dedes shared how he's reacting to all these. "Nothing surprises him anymore," she told British newspaper Daily Mail. "He will not be surprised by the song."

"Him and her know what went on," she added. Debbie stated that Swift is known for writing songs about her former partners and continued, "I don't think it will come as a shock to him at all." Debbie also told Daily Mail that her nephew is "very happy" in his new relationship and that the family "know a bit more about what went on" with Taylor Swift "than has been in the press".

According to Us Weekly, Matty Healy's reaction to the songs has been positive. “Matty still thinks very highly of Taylor but we were all nervous about what she might have said on the album,” a source told the magazine, citing that people close to him “couldn’t be happier” with how the record turned out.

Healy is currently linked to model Gabbriette Bechtel. Swift has described the album as capturing a "fleeting and fatalistic moment in time - one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure".

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's Relationship

Taylor Swift dated Matty Healy for a few months in 2023. They met first in 2014 but didn't date until years later. According to ET Online, they exchanged phone numbers and publicly supported each other.

“Yeah, we met each other, we exchanged numbers in the same way that a lot of people in this kind of world do and we spoke occasionally,” Matty told Q Magazine. “And she’s the biggest pop star in the world and I’m in Australia. There’s no like, relationship or anything happening. It’s just funny how people really, really buy into that.”

Also, he said that he would never date Taylor Swift as feared losing himself in a relationship. “I feel like I’m not very good at relationships," he said. But later he ate his words and said that he would not say no to dating Swift. "Let's just see what happens," per E! News. He added, "I mean bloody hell, what am I going to do? Go out with Taylor Swift? She's a sensation, I wouldn't say no."

Last year, Healy was seen attending Swift's Eras Tour hometown show in Philadelphia. And next month, PEOPLE confirmed that they had broken up. "They are no longer romantically involved." "They were never boyfriend-girlfriend or exclusive and were always just having fun," an insider told PEOPLE. Amidst all these, Swift has detailed her short relationship with Healy in her latest album.

