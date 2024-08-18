‘I Mean If There Were Conversations...’: Despicable Me Filmmaker Reacts To Directing Live-Action Minion Movie

The director of Despicable Me, Chris Renaud, is not looking forward to directing any live-action Minion movies. In a conversation with Film Hounds magazine, the filmmaker responded quite simply to whether he would follow the ongoing Disney trend of converting movies into live-action films.

Renaud made it clear to the audience and the media that he has expertise in making animated movies and will stick to it for a long time. The filmmaker also claimed that the storyline and characters were created based on cartoon ideas.

While talking to the media portal, Renaud responded to the recreation of the iconic minions as live action: "God, I hope not. That's my answer.” He added, "I mean if there were conversations, I haven't been privy to them. But for me, what defines the world is that it is animated, and it allows us to get away with what we get away with."

Meanwhile, the filmmaker returned to the franchise to direct the fourth installment of Despicable Me. After the hit first part, Renaud also directed the second part alongside Pierre Coffin. As for the cast members, the makers introduced Steve Carell into the franchise to voice the character of the villainous Gru.

Moreover, other characters were voiced by Kristen Wiig and Miranda Cosgrove, who continued to reprise their roles in the following films.

Furthermore, mentioning the creation of the Minions, the filmmaker said to the entertainment outlet, "So, when we started, [the Minions] were more part of the story in Mayflower, the nice town, and they were sort of hanging out on yachts, and I think they were in Vegas for part of the time.”

He continued to say, "They had this kind of well-to-do lifestyle that they were living, but there wasn't really enough comedy in it. So then we started talking about them working at the [Anti-Villain League] and having the opportunity for them to go be agents for the AVL, which we thought was fun."

Meanwhile, Despicable Me 4, released on July 5, 2024, took forward the story of Gru, who welcomed his son, Gru Jr. The happiness of Gru is, however, short-lived, as the criminal-minded Maxime Lee Mal escapes from prison to take revenge on the former.

The Despicable Me movies are available to stream on Apple TV.

