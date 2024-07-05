Despicable Me 4 Director Spills Beans About Aging Of Characters And Reveals Future Prospects Of Franchise

Despicable Me 4 was dropped in theaters on Wednesday, and the fans are going gaga over the fourth installment of the franchise. With the fourth Despicable Me movie hitting cinemas, the franchise now comprises an original film released in 2010, three sequels, and two prequels, making it one of the most successful animated movie series.

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the director of Despicable Me 4, Chris Renaud, opened up about the future prospects of the franchise, as he does not plan to stop anytime soon.

What did the director of Despicable Me 4 say about the future of the animated franchise?

During his interview with the entertainment portal, Renaud shared that the stories woven around the characters in the film are very familiar to the everyday lives of humans. The director claimed that the makers are looking 50 years ahead and still see the opportunity to create magic on screen.

The filmmaker mentioned to the media outlet, "I think that the world of the characters lends itself to multiple stories because they're human; they're very relatable.”

Renaud added, "I think if you have animals or mystical creatures, it can be a bit more limiting because there's only a certain amount of things you can really dive into. And certain things, whether it's really breaking the format and saying, 'Hey, we're going to be 50 years in the future,' there's definitely still opportunities."

The filmmaker, who co-directed the first two movies of the franchise and came on board as an executive producer for the third movie, revealed that a lot had changed since the first film. Renaud claimed that the franchise has gone parallel with The Simpsons.

What is Despicable Me 4 about?

Despicable Me 4 was one of the highly anticipated films of the year. While the movie has finally made its way to theaters, the fans are excited to witness the minions and the supervillain Gru.

As for the plot of the film, “Gru welcomes a new member to the family, Gru Jr., who's intent on tormenting his dad. However, their peaceful existence soon comes crashing down when criminal mastermind Maxime Le Mal escapes from prison and vows revenge against Gru,” read the synopsis.

Despicable Me 4 is out in the theaters.

