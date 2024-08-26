'I Needed That From Somebody': Jenna Ortega Opens Up About Unique Bond With Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Co-star Winona Ryder

Jenna Ortega recently opened up about her unique friendship with Winona Ryder in an interview with The New York Times’ The Interview podcast. Ortega, who stars with Ryder in Beetlejuice 2, described Ryder as her “mentor.”

Ortega, 21, praised Ryder for being incredibly warm and welcoming from the start. She said Ryder’s support came at a crucial time when her career was changing. Ortega explained, "I didn’t realize that I needed that from somebody who could relate, but I did.”

The actress described her bond with Ryder as “weird,” noting that "the way Winona and I got along was quite weird. It was like we were reading each other’s minds a little bit.” Ortega said, "She just made me feel really, really beautiful and special, and that was, again, during that time, it meant the world to me.”

Reflecting on her experience, Ortega mentioned that working on Beetlejuice 2 after the success of Wednesday felt like stepping into a new life. She felt disoriented and struggled to reconnect with her own life.

Ryder, who had experienced similar fame in the ’90s, was someone Ortega could relate to and who truly understood her situation. Ortega added, “Or she made me feel seen where other people necessarily in my life, as much as they wanted to, couldn’t relate or couldn’t understand.”

The Scream actress also discussed her unsettling experiences with the darker side of the internet on The Interview podcast. She expressed her strong dislike for social media and artificial intelligence (AI), revealing how AI has negatively impacted her life.

Ortega shared a traumatic event from when she was 14, after being encouraged to join Twitter. She discovered disturbing, altered photos of herself online, which she described as "terrifying" and "corrupt."

Ortega's comments highlight the broader issue of internet abuse and ethical concerns with digital technology. She noted that once harmful content is online, it’s hard to control or remove.

She compared the current state of the internet to opening "Pandora's box," with society grappling with its effects. Despite this, Ortega acknowledged AI's potential benefits, praising its use in early breast cancer diagnosis as a "beautiful" advancement.

Beetlejuice 2 is set to hit theaters on September 6.

