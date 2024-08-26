‘I’m Waiting To...’: Zoe Kravitz Shares Her Thoughts On Big Little Lies Season 3 Update

Zoë Kravitz is currently riding a career high! Her directorial debut Blink Twice was a smashing success, followed by a couple of other hits this year, and now the actress is eagerly awaiting her next awaited big project.

Like many HBO viewers, she’s 'waiting by the phone' for news about the long-awaited third season of Big Little Lies. "I’m waiting to see, like everybody else, when the third season is happening," Kravitz told People in a recent interview. "I’m waiting for the script to be done."

Although she knows 'nothing' about the new season, she’s 'excited' to be part of it. It's been five years as of 2024 since the criminal drama’s second season premiere.

As previously reported by Deadline, hopes for a third season of the Emmy-winning series that also stars Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Meryl Streep (in the second season), Adam Scott, and Alexander Skarsgård are still alive. Earlier this year, Laura Dern told Entertainment Weekly that the show’s leads are actively planning the next part

Moreover, in 2023 producer Kidman also confirmed the third part. With a casual remark, she said, “We will be bringing you a third one, just FYI.” Big Little Lies explores the seemingly perfect lives of a group of upper-class mothers whose children attend a prestigious elementary school in a quiet California seaside town.

The series has received critical acclaim, particularly for its writing, directing, acting, production values, cinematography, and soundtrack. The first season received 16 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and won eight awards.

Advertisement

Originally billed as a miniseries, Jean-Marc Vallée directed the first season, while Andrea Arnold directed the second season. In November 2023, Nicole Kidman stated a third season would be made. According to Esquire, while the plot of season 3 of the iconic show is still under wraps, it should pick up where season 2 left off.

Back in June 2024, director Kidman told Vanity Fair that things were progressing quickly. She noted that Liane Moriarty is working on the book and that they are in good shape, but she does not wish to disclose it all as she feels that talking about doing it gives the same satisfaction as actually doing it.

ALSO READ: 'Art Is Our Love Language': Zoe Kravitz Reveals She Wants To Collaborate With Channing Tatum On More Films After Blink Twice

EXCLUSIVE: Zoe Kravitz Opens Up About Her Directorial Debut Blink Twice; Says She Wanted Story To Be ‘Honest And Entertaining'