‘I Never….’ Jim Parsons Has THIS To Say For Reboot Of The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory has entertained us for years, especially when it comes to the character of Jim Parsons. We have been stuck to the screens even after the show ended to watch Sheldon Cooper. However, the actor has a very vivid statement to give about his return to screens as the famous nerdy character.

Recently, while appearing on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace on Max, the Hidden Figures actor stated that he might not return for a reboot of The Big Bang Theory.

When he was asked if he would consider a reboot or even a reunion, Parsons stated, "As we sit here now, no, but I also I would I never say never to anything, because life just changes so much."

The actor then also went on to add that the series was so special that it is still called “lightning in a bottle for a reason.”

He then questioned that if that would not be the outcome of a reboot or a reunion, why should one do that?

However, further talking during the show, Parsons mentioned that these are his words right now, which might change in the future, as “life is very long."

When asked if he feels blessed or cursed to be known as his character Sheldon Cooper, the actor replied, “It's almost, if not totally, 100% blessing at this point. I don't; I know that I wouldn't have said that 10 years ago."

Advertisement

The Big Bang Theory ran from 2007 to 2019, during which the character of Sheldon Cooper became so close to the hearts of the audience that he had another shot with a spinoff series, which was actually a prequel, Young Sheldon.

Talking about the series that ran from 2017 to 2024, Jim Parsons stated that its finale was a perfect sendoff while talking to PEOPLE. The role of Sheldon Copper had even earned The Boys in the Band actor four Emmys and one Golden Globe.

Jim Parsons can now be seen on stage in Great White Way in Our Town, a revival of Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer-prize-winning play.

The A Kid Like Jake actor is starring in this epic play alongside Zoey Deutch, Katie Holmes, Richard Thomas, as well as Billy Eugene Jones.

The play also stars Michelle Wilson, Ephraim Sykes, and Julie Halston, along with Donald Webber Jr. Great White Way in Our Town opened on October 10, 2024. The tickets for the play are on sale.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Is Jim Parsons' Net Worth in 2024? Exploring The Big Bang Theory Star’s Wealth And Fortune