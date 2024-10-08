‘I Just Got My...’: Young Sheldon Star Iain Armitage Reveals He Has Been Having Fun With THIS Activity Since Series Finale

Actor Iain Armitage is flying high and having the time of his life. The 16-year-old, known for his role as Young Sheldon Cooper on Young Sheldon, is embracing new adventures in Los Angeles after the immensely popular show wrapped up its seventh season.

The young actor has taken up a new hobby that he's been thoroughly enjoying. In a conversation with PEOPLE, Armitage shared his excitement about life post-Young Sheldon, mentioning that he recently obtained his student pilot's license and hopes to achieve his private pilot's license when he turns 17.

He admitted that he was initially nervous about taking his grandmother along, due to her fear of flying, but was pleasantly surprised to see how calm she was. He noted that she even faced her fear by climbing onto the plane's wing.

Furthermore, Armitage celebrated his 16th birthday on July 15, noting that the celebrations were fun but a bit subdued, as he was flying with his grandmother as a passenger.

"We had a kind of fun, more subdued celebration in the air. Then, right when I touched down, we had a celebration at the airport in Van Nuys, which was so much fun," he said.

The young actor also took to Instagram to share a few pictures of the memorable experience with his followers and fans. In February 2024, Armitage spoke to PEOPLE as Young Sheldon began its final season, reflecting on the show and the role he first auditioned for when he was just 8 years old.

When asked if he was taking a break after the conclusion of the series, Armitage expressed that he was super grateful for the opportunity to play his role in the long-running show. While he acknowledged taking some time off, he also shared his excitement about returning to acting, mentioning that he's been auditioning for several roles.

On the work front, the teen actor is set to appear next in the upcoming Christmas-themed animated movie Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, alongside an impressive cast that includes the late André Braugher, Mark Hamill, Cristo Fernández, and Ming-Na Wen.

