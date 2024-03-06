'I Prayed For Her': Hoda Kotb Reveals The Special Meaning Behind Daughter Hope’s Name

Hoda Kotb is renowned for her outstanding work in the field of journalism. However, many of her followers may not be aware that she is also an exceptional mother.

During a recent interview, the American broadcaster shared the meaning behind her young daughter's name: Hope. The name Kotb chose for her child has some intriguing reasons and a heartwarming motherly tale behind it.

Let's delve into the story of what inspired the author to name her daughter Hope.

Hoda Kotb on why she named her daughter Hope

The proud mother of two recently spoke about the secret behind her 4-year-old daughter's name.

In one of the recent TODAY segments, Hoda Kotb revealed that she had already been planning for a second child and had hoped for a younger sibling for her firstborn. According to the NBC anchor, she could sense her daughter Hope's presence even before officially welcoming her into the world.

"I dreamt about her and I prayed for her and I hoped for her. I could feel her like she was almost palpable before she was there," said the famous TV personality during the episode of TODAY that aired on March 5th.

Kotb continued with her heartfelt words, sharing a tale that spoke of a mother's love. She stated, "The name Hope was a layup. Prayers, wishes, and hopes are things that are meant to be. I was like, that's her name and she's lived up to that name."

Hoda Kotb and her two daughters

Hoda Kotb has two daughters, both of whom she adopted during the last decade. She named her elder daughter Haley and the more recently welcomed girl, Hope.

To be precise, the author of I've Loved You Since Forever adopted Hope in 2019, while Haley was embraced just two years earlier in 2017.

Renowned for her emotional and impactful books, Kotb is now releasing her latest work, Hope Is a Rainbow.

Kotb has asserted that the inspiration behind the new book is her 4-year-old daughter, as Hope always reminds her of a rainbow.

"Hope delights in rainbows and whenever I say, 'What do you want to be when you grow up?' 'A rainbow!' It's the beautiful colors, it appears before you, it's magical, and that is the image that personifies her," stated the writer.

Hope Is a Rainbow was recently launched on March 5th and aims to teach children about the importance of optimism in their lives.

