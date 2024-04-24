'I Put It In Cranberry Juice': Delta Burke Reveals She Once Tried Crystal Meth To Lose Weight

Disclaimer: This article contains mention of drugs.

In the glitzy world of Hollywood, where appearances often take center stage, actors face immense pressure to maintain a certain look. Delta Burke, best known for her role as Suzanne Sugarbaker in the hit show Designing Women, recently opened up about the intense scrutiny she faced over her weight.

In a candid conversation at the Glamorous Trash podcast, the 67-year-old actress has revealed the extreme things she did to shed those extra kilos during her time on TV series, Filthy Rich. Let’s dive deeper to see how she used Crystal Meth to lose weight.

The pressure to stay thin in Hollywood

During her time at acting school in London, Burke was prescribed weight-loss pills. But she soon found out that what was legal in London was illegal back home in the United States. During her time on Filthy Rich, she found someone to get something similar, pills that she called Black Beauties.

According to her, these pills were often used to suppress appetite, but they also came with significant risks and side effects. She said, "I'd take them in the morning so I won't eat. They were like medicine to me."

Turning to Crystal Meth

As her tolerance to the pills grew, Burke was advised to try something stronger i.e. Crystal Meth. Crystal Meth is a highly addictive synthetic stimulant that increases dopamine levels in the brain, leading to intense highs followed by severe crashes and potential long-term heath problems.

She said, “Nobody knew about crystal meth at the time. They told me to chop it up, but I didn’t want to do that. So I put it in cranberry juice… and wouldn’t eat for five days.” Despite these drastic measures, the criticism about her weight didn’t stop. “They were still saying, ‘Your butt’s too big. Your legs are too big’ And now I look back at those pictures and go, ‘I was a freaking goddess.’”

Burke’s emotional struggles

After Filthy Rich, a show that aired for two seasons from 1982 to 1983, she joined Designing Women in 1986. She played the iconic role of Suzanne Sugarbaker, which helped her earn two Emmy nominations. She became a household name for her portrayal of the sassy and outspoken Southern Belle.

But the constant focus on her weight eventually took a toll on Burke’s mental health. On the podcast, she confessed, “I thought I was stronger. I tried very hard to defend myself against lies and all the ugliness that was there and I wasn’t gonna win. I’m just an actress, you know. I don’t have any power.”

Burke found solace with her husband

The relentless scrutiny over her weight ultimately led her to leave the show, and after leaving Designing Women, Burke stepped away from Hollywood altogether. “It got too ugly, it was like the joy of acting left me,” she said.

However, she’s found happiness away from the spotlight with her husband Gerald McRaney. Now, both of them enjoy a happy and cherished life in Florida. “I love my life truly for the first time, and I love him desperately,” she said.

