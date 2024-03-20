Why Did Jimmie Allen's Former Manager Drop Lawsuit Against Singer? 'Jane Doe' Speaks Out

Days after the hot topic surrounding the life of Jimmie Allen, his former manager had recently decided to drop the lawsuit filed against him. Here’s what the attorneys have to say about dropping the alleged sexual assault lawsuit.

Dropping of Lawsuit against Jimmie Allen

Days after the Down Home singer's manager filed a lawsuit against him for raping her and sexually abusing her, Jane Doe has decided to take a step back, according to People. Jane Doe is the identity used to maintain the victim's anonymity in the lawsuit.

The decision was made after both Jimmie Allen and Doe agreed to move past litigation on Thursday.

The report further stated that her lawyers at FeganScott also confirmed a revised stipulation that has been filed by their client to finalize the decision and to drop the claims she made in the lawsuit.

Further talking about why the plaintiff decided to drop the lawsuit, the attorney Elizabeth Fegan stated to PEOPLE, "Jane Doe entered into a settlement agreement with Jimmie Allen to avoid the trauma of reliving her abuse over the course of a painful trial."

The attorney also stated that the country singer has offered a financial settlement to not bring the case to trial. This decision by the Make Me Want to singer was accepted by FeganScott as they wanted to save their client “from the emotional trauma of reliving her experience."

Further claiming, "The lawsuit against Allen was never about financial gain for my client, but instead holding Allen accountable," the attorney also explained, “Civil litigation has few ways to punish wrongdoers; we could not ask the court to jail him, for example, or force him to change his behavior. One of the few remedies we do have in civil litigation is to ask the court to punish through monetary damages, which we did."

Elizabeth Fegan has also alleged that Allen had "reportedly violated" the confidentiality of the case, as he implied that “Jane Doe recanted her allegations and walked away from the litigation."

Explaining their side, the attorney went on to explain, "While Allen and my client reached an agreement prior to trial, the motivations remained true—to hold Allen accountable, which we succeeded in doing."

What does Jimmie Allen have to say about the lawsuit?

PEOPLE also published a statement that Allen had provided related to the case. "Because of these false allegations, the past eight months have been the hardest of my life, but it has shown me how much love I have from my friends and family," Jimmie Allen stated, as per the website.

The singer, who plans to speak out about the allegations by “the next week," also said, "[Jane Doe's] non-[factual] story has affected the lives of my children, and I’m not down with that. I can take all the jabs, but when they start affecting my children, we have serious issues."

The lawsuit by the anonymous lady, which was filed in May 2023, was reported by PEOPLE with mentions of several instances when the singer and songwriter forced himself upon Jane Doe and also abused her, as per the former manager.

The alleged victim has accused the Best Shot artist of raping her during a March 2021 work trip, which was to film one of the episodes of American Idol. The plaintiff also speaks of another such incident when Jimmie Allen appeared on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

