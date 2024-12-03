‘I Still Remember...’: Ryan Reynolds Has An Adorable Wish For His Mom As She Turns 80; Read Here

Ryan Reynolds wished his mother a happy birthday in the sweetest way possible. Sharing a carousel post on his Instagram, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor put out a video montage of photos with himself and his mom. Alongside, the Hollywood star also put up a long caption.

In his caption, the actor went on to write, “Tam Tam is 80!!! Wishing my mom the happiest birthday.”

He further added, “I still remember the first time I saw her. I was sitting in the backyard one night, holding a flashlight, and dozing off. Suddenly she just came waddling out of the shed. It scared the s--- out of me!"

In one of the pictures of the carousel, Reynolds and his mom twinned in pink outfits, and another picture had Tammy Reynolds join him and Shawn Levy pose for the camera.

Further in his note for his mother, he wrote, "Later I rode my bike, racing away from our dry desert home and into a deciduous rainforest that somehow coexists just a few blocks away.”

He continued to say, "Eventually Mom was all like, ‘f--- it,’ and we straight up flew into the air while she whispered, ‘Elliot’ every few seconds in a low groan that was both off-putting and quite off-putting."

Meanwhile, the actor gave a special mention to his dear friend, Hugh Jackman. He penned, “Later she waddled back into her spacecraft and left earth forever, even though I saw her like four times today alone."

Advertisement

The Proposal actor further mentioned, "Happy Birthday, mom. You are the best mom. We love you. Your grandbabies love you. Most importantly, [Hugh Jackman] loves you.”

In addition to the actor, Tammy raised three other sons, Terry Reynolds, Jeff Reynolds, and Patrick Reynolds. One of the pictures in the carousel post also included the actor and his mother with wife, Blake Lively.

Tammy Reynolds is a grandmother to four kids from Lively and Reynolds.

Previously, Tammy had made an appearance on the red carpet alongside her son and daughter-in-law. Moreover, Reynolds was actively involved in the promotions of Lively’s It Ends With Us.